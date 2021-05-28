Ouch, Chris Evans Shares Gnarly Bruises From Netflix’s The Gray Man

Actor Chris Evans has become synonymous with his acclaimed tenure playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He’s done a ton of action/ stunts as a result, no doubt getting bumps and bruises along the way. Evans reunited with The Russo Brothers for Netflix’s The Gray Man, and he recently shared some truly gnarly bruises from the set.
Filmmakers The Russo Brothers left the MCU behind after Avengers: Endgame, but they’ve continued working with superheroic talent like Tom Holland, Chris Hemsworth, and now Chris Evans. The Gray Man features a killer cast that will pair Evans with some A+ talent, but he’s also seemingly taking a beating. Check out the bruises below.
Ouch. It looks like Chris Evans’ role in The Gray Man will indeed be a physical one, likely requiring intense rehearsal and fight choreography. And while Evans knows how to pull off this type of a role, that doesn’t mean he doesn’t feel (and see) the after effects.
Chris Evans shared the above images of his bruises over on his personal Instagram account. The 39 year-old actor is super popular on social media, with posts ranging from personal, professional, and political. Anticipation for The Gray Man has been slowly building since the project was in development, but seeing Evan’s gnarly bruises is sure to turn a few heads.
While information about The Gray Man is limited since the upcoming Netflix movie is still in the midst of filming, The Russo Brothers assembled a ton of familiar faces to bring the assassin story to life. Joining Chris Evans are Ana de Armas, Ryan Gosling, Billy Bob Thornton, Bridgerton standout Regé-Jean Page, and Alfre Woodard.
From the little we know about The Gray Man’s plot, it makes sense that Chris Evans got involved in some hardcore action sequences-- walking out bruised as a result. The story will follow Ryan Gosling’s CIA operative Court Gentry, who is suddenly betrayed by the agency. Chris Evans’ character is sent to hunt him down, and plenty of wild action should follow.
The Russo Brothers helped to bring some of the most iconic MCU action sequences to life, like the elevator fight from Captain America: The Winter Soldier, or the epic Battle of Wakanda. But since then their action has been more rooted in reality, like the dizzying battles Chris Hemsworth brought to life with Extraction.
Of course, some Marvel fans are still hoping that Chris Evans might return to his role as Steve Rogers. While Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson has become the new Captain America, fans are eager to see what happened on Cap’s final mission returning the Infinity Stones and Mjolnir to their proper place in the timeline. But it doesn’t seem like Evans has any plans to take the shield back up anytime soon.
It’s currently unclear when The Gray Man will arrive on Netflix, but it’s clear that The Russo Brothers are happy pairing with the streaming service. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.