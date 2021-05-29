news

Disney World Just Added Another Outrageous TikTokable Menu Item, And This One Looks Super Messy

When you're on vacation, you have a license to eat badly, and when you're at Walt Disney World, you basically have a responsibility to do it. There's just too much good stuff in the parks that only treating yourself occasionally just isn't enough. You need to try it all, and some of the stuff you'll find in the resort just can't be found anywhere else or is only available for a limited time, so this is your only chance to try it. Although one of the new items on the menu at Disney Springs, while it does look amazing, is not something you probably want to try if you want to look cool.

Any visitor to Walt Disney World or Disneyland is likely familiar with Dole Whip, the pineapple soft serve for sale near Walt Disney's Enchanted Tiki Room. While pineapple is the go-to flavor, there are actually several flavors available at both parks if pineapple isn't your thing. Now Marketplace Snacks inside Disney Springs is offering a watermelon-flavored Dole Whip, served in a slice of watermelon, and covered in chocolate chips. Check it out.

While watermelon is a great summer treat, it certainly can get messy on its own. I'm assuming you can get a spoon to eat this with, but it feels like the intention is to eat it like you would the watermelon, with your hands. Otherwise you won't get a bite of soft serve and a bite of watermelon together, which is sort of the point. That feels like a recipe for disaster, especially when you factor in the Florida heat. All this is going to start to melt quickly. Perhaps you can also just get a cup of watermelon Dole Whip without the piece of watermelon, but I guess that's not entirely clear.

Which not to say it doesn't look amazing. This watermelon Dole Whip being introduced on TikTok is the perfect place for it because the thing was clearly designed to be seen. TikTok and Instagram are going to love this thing. It's an incredibly photogenic snack.

Dole Whip is one of those things that a lot of people try at least once on any Disney trip. While pineapple is the classic flavor, it's also available in the parks these days in coconut and raspberry flavors, giving people a few more options.

If you like Dole Whip, but you prefer watermelon to the other flavors, it's going to be something worth checking out. And you've got all summer. While this is a limited time item, it will be available through Labor Day.

