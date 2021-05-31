Why Spider-Man Fans Think No Way Home’s Trailer Might Arrive Tomorrow

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
As far as Marvel comics heroes go, Spider-Man is one of the most popular by far. As such, Peter Parker has been adapted for films a number of times. Tom Holland is the current live-action version of the beloved hero, and fans can’t wait to see him return to the MCU in Jon Watts’ threequel No Way Home. And some folks out there think the threequel’s trailer might finally arrive tomorrow.
Anticipation for Spider-Man: No Way Home has been steadily building, as countless rumors about the blockbuster have swirled online. And with the inclusion of Doctor Strange as well as previous franchise villains, the public is eager for the first footage. Some Marvel fans think that it might arrive as soon as tomorrow, namely because it’s Tom Holland’s birthday. As one fan pointed out on Twitter,
Do you hear that? It’s the sound of Marvel fans everywhere collectively crossing their fingers. The conversation and rumors around Spider-Man: No Way Home is ever-changing, especially as actors like Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield are asked by journalists. But if some footage surprisingly drops tomorrow, then at least some of those questions should presumably be answered.
On social media a number of moviegoers have discussed the theory that Spider-Man: No Way Home’s trailer might arrive for Tom Holland’s birthday. This idea was no doubt informed by the fact that the trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings dropped for star Simu Liu’s birthday. It was a surprise to even Liu himself, so perhaps Marvel studios will use a similar strategy for the Spidey threequel.
Despite already starring as Spider-Man in five Marvel movies, Tom Holland is only turning the young age of 25 tomorrow. The actor’s youthful naivety brought a sense of realism to Peter Parker, so we’ll have to see if the studio rewards his professional and personal growth with the release of No Way Home’s first trailer.
It would make sense for Spider-Man: No Way Home to begin its marketing campaign shortly, as the movie is currently expected to arrive in theaters this coming December. The threequel will no doubt make a ton of money over the holiday weekend, although it’s currently a mystery as to what the project will include.
The most popular rumor swirling around Spider-Man: No Way Home is that the project could open the MCU’s multiverse, possibly with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprising their roles as the web slinger. But plenty of actors have denied this, so hopefully the trailer will arrive sooner rather than later.
