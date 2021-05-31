Jurassic World: Dominion's Colin Trevorrow Talks Plan For Revealing First Footage And Now I'm Pumped

The Jurassic Park franchise has been part of the pop culture lexicon since Steven Spielberg’s groundbreaking movie hit theaters in the 1990s. The property returned to theaters in a major way with the Jurassic World movies, with Colin Trevorrow’s upcoming Dominion marking the final chapter in the trilogy. And the filmmaker’s latest comments revealed that he’s planned when to finally reveal the first footage.
Colin Trevorrow helmed the first Jurassic World movie, and will also be the filmmaker who is wrapping the current narrative up. Fans are eager to see the first footage, especially of original actors like Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern back in their roles. Trevorrow recently spoke to this plans for debuting a glimpse into Jurassic World: Dominion, saying:
It’s going to be sooner than you think. I can’t talk about it just yet. We’ve got something fun planned, and it has everything to do with getting people back into the movie theaters.
Well, color me intrigued. Jurassic World: Dominion won’t be arriving in theaters until next summer, but it looks like Colin Trevorrow is going to give the generations of fans a taste sooner rather than later. We’ll just have to wait and see exactly when this treat arrives to blow our minds.
Colin Trevorrow’s comments to THR are certainly exciting, especially considering how Jurassic World: Dominion was originally meant to arrive in theaters this year. But with the stars of both trilogies uniting as dinosaurs move into the mainland, there’s still a ton of excitement about the next installment in the beloved franchise.
Jurassic World: Dominion was in the midst of filming when sets around the world were shut down due to global health concerns. Luckily production was eventually able to resume, albeit with strict new safety protocols. In the meantime, fans can re-watch Colin Trevorrow’s short film Battle at Big Rock to help set the stage for the upcoming threequel.
The stakes for Jurassic World: Dominion certainly feel high, with the ending of Fallen Kingdom showing the dinosaurs being released on the mainland. As the above video shows, this is sure to set off a chaotic chain of events, as humans are suddenly forced to exist with those resurrected creatures.
The story of Jurassic World: Dominion has been kept thoroughly under wraps, despite the movie’s long delay. And while we’ll have to wait another year before it finally hits theaters, Colin Trevorrow seemingly has plans to keep us on the hook in the form of the first footage. Let’s just hope it arrives sooner rather than later.
Summer movie season is seemingly in full swing, with the box office performance of A Quiet Place Part II proving folks are ready to head back to theaters. Each upcoming release offers the opportunity for Colin Trevorrow to give us a tease for the next Jurassic World flick. After all, he said it would be sooner than we might have thought.
Jurassic World: Dominion is currently set to arrive in theaters on June 10th, 2022. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.