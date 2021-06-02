Will A Quiet Place 3 Happen? Here’s What Emily Blunt Thinks

After a delay of over a year A Quiet Place Part II is finally here and based on the response at the box office, fans were waiting for this one. The film has the biggest box office opening weekend of the year, and while it's certainly not up to the standards we're used to seeing, what is clear is that this franchise is still incredibly popular, and that mens we have to consider the possibility that we could see more A Quiet Place movies. Emily Blunt certainly thinks such films are possible.