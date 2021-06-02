Will A Quiet Place 3 Happen? Here’s What Emily Blunt Thinks

After a delay of over a year A Quiet Place Part II is finally here and based on the response at the box office, fans were waiting for this one. The film has the biggest box office opening weekend of the year, and while it's certainly not up to the standards we're used to seeing, what is clear is that this franchise is still incredibly popular, and that mens we have to consider the possibility that we could see more A Quiet Place movies. Emily Blunt certainly thinks such films are possible.
Without diving too much into spoiler territory, A Quiet Place Part II certainly doesn't prevent other movies in the series from being made, and under normal circumstances a successful box office for A Quiet Place Part II would almost guarantee another movie. While it's certainly too soon to tell what the plan is here, A Quiet Place Part II star Emily Blunt tells Collider that writer/director John Krasinski certainly has ideas for future films if they're needed. According to Blunt...
[Krasinski] has a whole arc of ideas that could work. I think he just wanted to see how people responded to this one before he fully engaged his brain on the third one. But he has a couple of great ideas.
A Quiet Place was a massive hit in its own right, which spawned the sequel. However, while one sequel was given the green light, John Krasinski apparently wasn't banking on getting to do more beyond that, instead waiting to make sure the audiences' appetite was still there and making sure sequels to this was something fans truly wanted.
Under the circumstances that was probably the right call. Considering that A Quiet Place Part II ended up having to wait more than a year longer than planned, there was certainly no guarantee the audience was still going to be there. After such a long wait crowds might have decided they just weren't that invested anymore.
However, that's not what happened. A Quiet Place Part II grossed more than $40 million in its first three days, and. while that's down from what the first movie did, it's only down from $50 million, so considering the first Quiet Place film wasn't one of the first big movies to open on the downside of a pandemic, the sequel actually had a quite strong box office. If it continues to do well at the box office it would seem a third movie is a strong possibility.
And while it sounds like a third A Quiet Place certainly needs some work, if John Krasinski hasn't fully engaged his brain on the topic, it does sound like the writer/director has at least the outline of a plan as to where that movie could go. A Quiet Place Part II is in theaters now.