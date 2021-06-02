How Mark Ruffalo, Sebastian Stan, And More MCU Stars Wished Tom Holland A Happy Birthday

Tom Holland turned 25 years old this week, and yet, the members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe may never stop treating him like the “little brother” of the family, the one you are comfortable messing with because, well, it’s easy and he can’t do much about it. Holland was a latecomer to the MCU, stepping into the iconic role of Spider-Man in Joe and Anthony Russo’s 2016 blockbuster, Captain America: Civil War. Since then, he’s been the target of pranks by his fellow co-stars, or singled out for his propensity for leaking important MCU spoilers ahead of time. And on the celebratory day of his birth, Holland’s Marvel colleagues really let him have it.