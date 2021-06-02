news

Could Black Panther’s Sterling K. Brown Return For Wakanda Forever? This Is Us Star Responds

Sterling K. Brown in Black Panther
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth franchise, but a few properties stand above the rest as fan favorites. Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther is one of those tiles, and fans can’t wait to return to the Vibranium-powered country in the sequel Wakanda Forever. Some moviegoers are wondering if This Is Us actor Sterling K. Brown might appear in the next installment, and now he’s responded to those rumors.

Sterling K. Brown made his MCU debut in Black Panther, playing a brief but integral role as Killmonger’s father N'Jobu. It’s unclear what Ryan Coogler has in mind for the sequel Wakanda Forever, but some fans are hoping to see Brown reprise his role. Now the actor has responded to those rumors on social media, responding with,

Well, there you have it. Seems like Sterling K. Brown is down to play N’Jobu in a future MCU appearance. While his death prior to the events of Black Panther certainly makes this possibility more complicated, Brown is one of the many iconic actors that made up the cast of the original movie.

Sterling K. Brown shared his willingness to rejoin Black Panther over on his personal Twitter account. The developing plans for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are currently a complete mystery to the public, especially in the wake of Chadwick Boseman’s death. But the movie is gearing up to begin filming, leading to increased chatter about its possible cast.

Director Ryan Coogler assembled an outstanding cast of talent for the original Black Panther, including the likes of Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, Daniel Kaluuya, and Michael B. Jordan. As such, even smaller roles like N’Jobu were played by A-list talent like Sterling K. Brown. But since his screen time was fairly limited, it makes sense that fans would want to see more.

Of course, it might be challenging bringing back Sterling K. Brown’s character for a Black Panther sequel. N’Jobu was killed by T’Challa’s father back in 1992, so it would presumably have to be via flashback. But since Killmonger is also dead, it’s unclear why he would be needed for the story. We’ll just have to wait for official word from the studio

While Marvel is keeping its cards close to the chest, those involved with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever have already been praising Ryan Coogler’s vision for the sequel. The movie will have to find a way to honor the late Chadwick Boseman, while also continuing the story of the beloved Marvel location.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently expected to arrive in theaters on July 8th, 2022. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.

