Could Black Panther’s Sterling K. Brown Return For Wakanda Forever? This Is Us Star Responds

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth franchise, but a few properties stand above the rest as fan favorites. Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther is one of those tiles, and fans can’t wait to return to the Vibranium-powered country in the sequel Wakanda Forever. Some moviegoers are wondering if This Is Us actor Sterling K. Brown might appear in the next installment, and now he’s responded to those rumors.