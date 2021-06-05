Black Widow’s Scarlett Johansson Shares Thoughts On Her Marvel Future

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Marvel fans watched Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff meet a tragic, yet heroic, end during the events of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. However, they’ll now get to see the character return to the big screen this summer through Black Widow, a solo film that takes place in the aftermath of 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. Fans are likely happy to see more of Johansson’s beloved character but, of course, one can’t help but wonder if this will truly mark the actress’ final outing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, Johansson has shared some thoughts on her Marvel legacy and potential future.
Scarlett Johansson has no problem expressing her love for the character of Natasha Romanoff and her Marvel Studios family. Having first joined forces with the studio over a decade ago for Iron Man 2, Johansson has been through a lot with her collaborators. So it’s no surprise that she recently revealed it would be hard for her to move on. She also addressed the possibility of a return to the role following Black Widow:
It’s definitely bittersweet because I love my Marvel family. I’m never going to be ready to not be a part of it. They’ll always be family. I’ll never feel ready to not be in it, because I hate to feel like I’m missing out on stuff with them. And who knows? Maybe at some point, we’ll have some opportunity to collaborate in some other kind of way.
It sounds like Scarlett Johansson is unsure of her future with the franchise now that she’s finished her work on Black Widow, and it’s easy to understand her feelings. The Oscar-nominated actress has helped define this character for a generation of moviegoers and superhero enthusiasts, and she’s taken her character to some serious places over the years. While the prospect of leaving Marvel Studios appears to be a hard pill to swallow for her, Johansson went on to tell our sister publication Total Film (via GamesRadar) that she’s proud of the work she’s accomplished with the company:
It was certainly wonderful to be able to produce this with them, because I got to really know the process, and know them in a whole other intimate way. It was very exciting. At the same time, I really feel good about moving on from this chapter. I feel incredibly proud of this film. It’s so strong. It turned out so beautifully. It has so much love in it. Everything in it has intention and purpose. And, you know, I will always love Natasha. I’ve loved to play her, and I feel that she stands alone in this universe in a way that I feel really good about.
Everything we’ve seen from Black Widow so far points to the film being an action-packed, funny and legitimately emotional MCU installment. The movie is set to shed plenty of light on Natasha’s mysterious past, including the horrors she faced in the Red Room. We’ll also meet her “family,” which includes Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova. By the end of the film, the Marvel faithful should have a better understanding of who Natasha is. To see her story from the beginning, you can stream the Infinity Saga films on Disney+, which you can sign up for using this link.
It’s honestly hard to say whether or not Scarlett Johansson will return after Black Widow, especially since it’s starting to look like Florence Pugh’s Yelena could take her place as the new Black Widow. Regardless of what happens though, fans should be able to rest easy knowing that Natasha’s long-awaited solo film will give her the spotlight like never before.
Black Widow opens in theaters on July 9 and will also be available on Disney+ the same day, via Premier Access.