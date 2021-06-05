Black Widow’s Scarlett Johansson Shares Thoughts On Her Marvel Future

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Marvel fans watched Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff meet a tragic, yet heroic, end during the events of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. However, they’ll now get to see the character return to the big screen this summer through Black Widow, a solo film that takes place in the aftermath of 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. Fans are likely happy to see more of Johansson’s beloved character but, of course, one can’t help but wonder if this will truly mark the actress’ final outing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, Johansson has shared some thoughts on her Marvel legacy and potential future.