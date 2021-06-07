Emma Stone’s Cruella Is Coming Home To Those Without Disney+ And Soon

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Disney is celebrating another box office hit with Emma Stone’s Cruella putting up impressive numbers in theaters, and through Disney+ Premier Access. That’s certainly a cause for celebration, and the studio behind this clever new twist on the 101 Dalmatians legacy has a pretty special way of ringing the bell on its latest live-action success. If you don’t have Disney+, you won’t have to wait to long to see Cruella for yourself from home, as the movie will be available in Digital HD sooner than you think.
Per an announcement made by Disney, Cruella will be available “on all major digital platforms” starting on June 25th. The good news certainly doesn’t end there, as physical media collectors also have a special day on the calendar to count down towards. September 21st will see the Emma Stone and Emma Thompson led standoff hit 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD. With those releases, there will be some pretty special features included, including two deleted scenes, and a bunch of looks behind the style of the film.
This news comes in the wake of the even more joyous news that Cruella 2 is officially starting to develop over at Disney. With the deliciously evil that director Craig Gillespie wove with his cast of all stars continuing to make fans see spots, it was only a matter of time before another chapter was put into the works. While there’s obviously no clue as to what this new adventure will see Emma Stone undertaking, it can be assumed and assured that the costumes will be as brilliant as the schemes that Cruella, Horace, and Jasper hatch in their post-origin story outing.
All the buzz clearly makes it the right time to bring Cruella home a bit early, and now that wish has officially been granted. Though there’s still a market for Disney+ Premier Access, that particular function will see a new importance around the June 25th digital release of its latest offering. As fans will be gearing up for Black Widow’s simultaneous theatrical/Disney+ Premier Access release set for July 9th, the shift towards the MCU’s first taste of such a strategy is only a matter of time.
Clearly, if Cruella could make such a splash in the streaming premiere arena, then Black Widow should have no problem when it’s up at bat. And who knows? There might be a chance that if Cruella’s early digital sales are healthy enough, Scarlet Johansson’s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe could see that very treatment as well. But in the here and now, it’s clear that Cruella de Vil hasn’t gone to the dogs, and she may very well become their queen if this first film is any indication.
Cruella is currently in theaters and through Disney+ Premier Access. So you don’t have to wait until the Digital HD release on June 25th if you’d rather enjoy the film at home. Just take a look at the current Disney+ subscription bundle offer, factor in the Premier Access charge, and prepare for some criminally good fun on a screen near you.