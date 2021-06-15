The Best Emily Blunt Movies And How To Watch Them

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
If you still have yet to see A Quiet Place Part II (one of the best 2021 movie releases as far as I am concerned) in the movie theater (where the sound design can be appreciated to its fullest extent), don’t sweat. I can understand if you still feel most comfortable streaming from the privacy of your own home, no matter how much of an Emily Blunt fan you may claim to be. Luckily, all of the best Emily Blunt movies are now currently available to stream, rent or buy digitally, or even purchase on a physical copy if you still prefer that method, including the breathtaking predecessor to the British actress’ most recent thrilling blockbuster.
A Quiet Place (2018)
In order to survive a world overrun by malevolent, extra-terrestrial creatures, a family is forced to live in complete silence.
Why it is one of the best Emily Blunt movies: Emily Blunt and her real-life spouse John Krasinski (who also co-writes and directs A Quiet Place) play husband and wife in this heart-wrenching family drama brilliantly crafted wall-to-wall thrills.
Edge Of Tomorrow (2014)
In order to save the world from malevolent, extra-terrestrial creatures, a soldier (Tom Cruise) is forced to overcome his cowardice and train with a fierce special forces veteran (Emily Blunt) while mysteriously trapped in a time loop.
Why it is one of the best Emily Blunt movies: Four years before she won a SAG award for struggling to silently evade alien invaders in A Quiet Place, Emily Blunt played a loud and proud badass warrior taking them out one-by-one in Edge of Tomorrow (also known as Live. Die. Repeat.) - a clever, action-packed fusion of Independence Day with Groundhog Day based on a popular manga called All You Need Is Kill.
Looper (2012)
A mafia hitman (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) whose victims are sent to him from the future must go on the run after failing to kill his latest target: his future self (Bruce Willis).
Why it is one of the best Emily Blunt movies: Two years before she helped Tom Cruise fight time-traveling aliens in Edge of Tomorrow, Emily Blunt helped Joseph Gordon-Levitt take on his older, out-of-time counterpart in Looper - a refreshingly original and meticulously crafted fusion of the time travel genre with old school film noir from director Rian Johnson.
The Adjustment Bureau (2011)
A promising politician (Matt Damon) falls in love with a ballet dancer (Emily Blunt), only to have their affair threatened by a mysterious team of agents who have dictated that the relationship does not fall in line with the path chosen for him.
Why it is one of the best Emily Blunt movies: A year before she and Joseph Gordon-Levitt messed with the flow of time in Looper, Emily Blunt and Matt Damon messed with fate itself in The Adjustment Bureau - a unique and romantic take on the philosophy of predestination inspired from a short story by Phillip K. Dick.
Sicario (2015)
A promising FBI agent (Emily Blunt) agrees to help a government task force (including Josh Brolin and Academy Award winner Benicio Del Toro) take on a deadly drug cartel, only to soon question to the true nature of the assignment.
Why it is one of the best Emily Blunt movies: After Emily Blunt proved her worth as an action star with Edge of Tomorrow, Sicario - a smart, stylish crime drama from director Denis Villeneuve, writer Taylor Sheridan, and legendary cinematographer Roger Deakins - helped her solidify that reputation.
The Devil Wears Prada (2006)
An ambitious young woman (Anne Hathaway) gets a crash course in everything she did not know about fashion and the workforce when she is unexpectedly hired as an assistant to the infamously difficult editor of a renowned fashion magazine.
Why it is one of the best Emily Blunt movies: Witness the beginning of Emily Blunt’s road to A-List stardom in the fun, winning comedy The Devil Wears Prada, in which she stars as Emily (coincidentally) - the snarky first assistant to the intimidating (to say the least) editor of Runway Magazine, Meryl Streep’s Miranda Priestly.
Dan In Real Life (2007)
A successful advice columnist and widowed single father (Steve Carell) begins to finally show signs of living by the standards he preaches after meeting the woman of his dreams (Juliette Binoche), until he discovers she is dating his brother (Dane Cook).
Why it is one of the best Emily Blunt movies: Before she even met her husband, John Krasinski, Emily Blunt appeared in the cute, underrated dramedy Dan in Real Life with his co-star from the Office cast, Steve Carell.
Sunshine Cleaning (2008)
A single mother (Amy Adams) forms an unlikely partnership with her estranged, aimless sister (Emily Blunt) in a business that specializes in removing biohazards and cleaning up after crime scenes.
Why it is one of the best Emily Blunt movies: Amy Adams had a short-lived stint on The Office playing John Krasinski’s girlfriend before playing the sister of his future wife, Emily Blunt, in Sunshine Cleaning - the perfect comedy for anyone who thought CSI was a little too dark for them… even though this movie can get a pretty dark, actually.
The Muppets (2011)
A Muppet named Walter teams up with two humans (co-writer Jason Segel and Amy Adams) to bring the titular felt performers back together to take on an oil tycoon who wants to destroy Muppet Theater.
Why it is one of the best Emily Blunt movies: Emily Blunt has a reunion of sorts with Amy Adams and also pokes fun at her role in The Devil Wears Prada by playing Miss Piggy’s receptionist in the delightful, Oscar-winning reboot of The Muppets, which is the also the first film she appeared in with her husband.
The Five-Year Engagement (2012)
After a young, smitten couple (co-writer Jason Segel and Emily Blunt) get engaged, they soon begin to suffer a series of circumstances that force them to postpone their nuptials again and again and again.
Why it is one of the best Emily Blunt movies: Emily Blunt has a big reunion with Jason Segel by playing his fiancée in The Five-Year Engagement - a hilarious and heartfelt meditation of why patience is a very important part of love.
Salmon Fishing In The Yemen (2011)
A leading expert on fisheries from Britain (Ewan McGregor) clashes with a determined consultant (Emily Blunt) over her client’s demands to bring the sport of fishing for salmon into his home country.
Why it is one of the best Emily Blunt movies: A year before starring in a rom-com about a love forced to endure a long waiting period, Emily Blunt starred in Salmon Fishing in the Yemen- a romantic dramedy about a love that slowly develops over time and over unusual circumstances from the Academy Award-winner writer of Slumdog Millionaire.
The Girl On The Train (2016)
A woman (Emily Blunt) still suffering from the troubling circumstances of her painful divorce becomes obsessed with a young couple she sees everyday while riding a commuter train, which curdles into a nightmarish situation of deadly proportions.
Why it is one of the best Emily Blunt movies: Emily Blunt’s performance is the central strength of The Girl on the Train - a dark melodrama based on a best-selling novel that has nothing to do with Stieg Larsson’s The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo series, in case you were wondering.
My Little Pony: The Movie (2017)
When an evil, tyrannical force invades Equestria, the Mane 6 must make their escape and seek help to save their land and its magic.
Why it is one of the best Emily Blunt movies: Among the star-studded cast who lend their voices to My Little Pony: The Movie, Emily Blunt actually plays the villain named Tempest Shadow in this surprisingly funny and entertaining feature-length spin-off the popular TV series based on a popular toy line.
As of now, you still have a little bit of time before you can watch A Quiet Place 2, streaming on Paramount+ eventually, from the privacy of your own home. Fortunately, the rest of these highlights from Emily Blunt’s career should be a fine way to pass the time.