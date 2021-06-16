The Classic Thor: Ragnarok Scene Tom Hiddleston, Taika Waititi And Chris Hemsworth Made Up On The Spot

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
For years, the Thor franchise was in need of an overhaul, and it got just that when Taika Waititi signed on to helm the third installment, Thor: Ragnarok. The movie was a breath of fresh air, serving up more than enough cosmic action and superhero spectacle. There was also plenty of humor, which was to be expected with Waititi at the helm. The New Zealand filmmaker is a master when it comes to crafting comedic moments and, with Ragnarok, he delivered what are actually some of the MCU’s funniest moments. One of these moments, as it so happens, was actually put together by Waititi, Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston on the spot.
Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and Tom Hiddleston’s Loki have had some great scenes over the years, but Ragnarok’s “Get Help” scene is easily one of the best. “Get Help” is revealed to be a childhood gag of Thor and Loki’s, which sees Thor ask for help for a seemingly sick Loki -- only for Thor to hurl his brother at oncoming enemies. While discussing his character’s most essential moments with IMDb, Hiddleston explained how exactly the scene came together:
It all came from Taika Waititi’s brilliant and inventive imagination. Taika came in in the morning and said, 'It would be really fun if you came into the room and pretended it was a game you used to play as kids.' As we worked it out, it was something completely improvised. It gives you such an insight into the way Taika works.
Taika Waititi is known for his quirky sense of humor, and the “Get Help” gag is a prime example of it. For a last-minute suggestion, the scene works perfectly, and both Tom Hiddleston and Chris Hemsworth play it perfectly. Check out the pitch-perfect sequence for yourself down below:
From what we’ve heard in the past, Taika Waiititi formed a number of the jokes that made it into Thor: Ragnarok. However, at least one of the film’s best jokes came from an outside source. Thor’s reference to the Hulk as a “friend from work” was actually suggested by a Make-A-Wish kid who was visiting the set that day. It just goes to show that comedic inspiration can strike anywhere and can come from anyone. You can check out Ragnarok by streaming the film on Disney+, which you can sign up for using this link.
Taika Waititi is once again in the director’s chair for the 2022 sequel, Thor: Love and Thunder. Plot details on that film are still few and far between, but Waititi has teased that he’s upping the ante when it comes to the comedy.
Serving up even bigger laughs in the sequel is a tall order, especially given what Taika Waititi accomplished. But taking into account his ability to rise to the occasion, Waititi should be able to replicate and improve upon what he did in the 2017 film. You can see what Waititi has in store when Thor: Love and Thunder opens on May 6, 2022.