news

Lori Harvey Gives Rare Insight Into Her Relationship With Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan in Black Panther

For many actors and creatives out there, becoming famous is the dream. But fame is also a tricky beast, as it makes one’s personal and romantic life a public affair. Michael B. Jordan and his girlfriend model Lori Harvey know this well, although the couple has been keeping their personal life largely out of the spotlight. And now Harvey has offered rare insight into her relationship with the Black Panther star.

While Michael B. Jordan’s star power has been steadily growing thanks to his acclaimed performances in projects like the Creed franchise, Lori Harvey became a household name largely due to their mysterious relationship. Now the 24 year-old model has explained what makes that partnership work so well for the dynamic duo. In her words,

I think we’re both very private people naturally. So we just decide, if we take a picture or whatever it is, do you want to post this? Do we not? We have a conversation about it, like, ‘You want to post this or we keep this to ourselves?’ We know there are people that love and support us and want to see us. So [we want to] give just enough, but keep the majority of it just for us. We’re trying to find a balance.

Sounds like a healthy way to approach a relationship, especially one that’s as high profile as Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey’s. It seems like the two are trying to keep their relationship largely out of the public eye, and have regular discussions about how much they share. Smart money says that includes Harvey’s most recent interview.

Lori Harvey’s comments come from a conversation she had with Bustle about her life and career. Eventually the conversation turned to her relationship with Michael B. Jordan, which has made a few headlines since they came out as a couple. But this marks a major turning point as Harvey peels back the curtain about her experience dating such a high profile celebrity.

Lori Harvey is a successful model with a whopping 3.7 million followers at the time of writing this story. But she’s still got an air of mystery about her, especially where her relationship with Michael B. Jordan is concerned. As such, the public is no doubt thrilled to get a peak behind the curtain of this power couple.

Later in that same interview, Lori Harvey went on to explain what she looks for in a partner. This is seemingly what attracted her to Michael B. Jordan, and why they seem to be so happy together. As she put it,

I look for someone who is trustworthy and reliable, somebody that could be a good foundation and just stability for me. Somebody that has to be able to get along with my family. I’m so close to my family, so my family is the deciding factor in if you're going to stick around or not. If they don’t love you, our time together will probably be short.

Well, there you have it. It looks like Michael B. Jordan is all of those things, resulting in a great match with Lori Harvey. While only time will tell what’s in the couple’s future, it certainly seems like they’ve got killer communication skills. That and some well-earned privacy.

Michael B. Jordan has a number of movie projects coming down the line, including his directorial debut Creed III. His latest release Without Remorse is currently streaming on Amazon. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.

Up Next

Why Without Remorse’s Michael B Jordan Looks Swole In Totally Different Ways For Different Movies
More From This Author
    • Corey Chichizola Corey Chichizola View Profile

      Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.

What’s Up With Angelina Jolie, Ben Affleck And Other Celebs Meeting Up With Their Exes? news 2d What’s Up With Angelina Jolie, Ben Affleck And Other Celebs Meeting Up With Their Exes? Jessica Rawden
How Jennifer Lopez’s Mother Reportedly Reacted To Her Reunion With Ben Affleck news 3d How Jennifer Lopez’s Mother Reportedly Reacted To Her Reunion With Ben Affleck Corey Chichizola
New Evidence Indicates Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez's New Relationship May Be Moving Really Fast news 1w New Evidence Indicates Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez's New Relationship May Be Moving Really Fast Mike Reyes

Trending Movies

Army Of The Dead May 21, 2021 Army Of The Dead 4
Tom Clancy's Without Remorse Apr 30, 2021 Tom Clancy's Without Remorse 7
Spiral: From The Book Of Saw May 14, 2021 Spiral: From The Book Of Saw 4
A Quiet Place: Part II May 28, 2021 A Quiet Place: Part II 6
Black Widow Jul 9, 2021 Black Widow Rating TBD
Hamilton’s Leslie Odom Jr. Has A Funny Take After Joining The Knives Out 2 Cast TBD Hamilton’s Leslie Odom Jr. Has A Funny Take After Joining The Knives Out 2 Cast Rating TBD
Alexandra Daddario Is Twinning With Jennifer Lopez In Photo Featuring Ben Affeck, And Her Caption Is A+ TBD Alexandra Daddario Is Twinning With Jennifer Lopez In Photo Featuring Ben Affeck, And Her Caption Is A+ Rating TBD
The Fan Reaction Law And Order: SVU's Mariska Hargitay Loves Getting For Benson And Stabler TBD The Fan Reaction Law And Order: SVU's Mariska Hargitay Loves Getting For Benson And Stabler Rating TBD
After Struggling Early In His Career, Tyler Perry Talks Dreams And Waiting 26 Years To Get New Netflix Film Made TBD After Struggling Early In His Career, Tyler Perry Talks Dreams And Waiting 26 Years To Get New Netflix Film Made Rating TBD
Loki: How The TVA Was Partially Inspired By A Coen Brothers Classic TBD Loki: How The TVA Was Partially Inspired By A Coen Brothers Classic Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information