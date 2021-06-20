What Liam Neeson Plans To Do Next After Retiring From Action Movies

Hold on, take a minute to think about some of your favorite action stars. It’s okay, I’ll wait…. got them? Chances are Liam Neeson is somewhere on your list and, if he’s not, then shame on you. The man is an action legend, and his “particular set of skills” should catapult him somewhere near the top of your list. He wasn’t always such an obvious action figure, though, and, apparently, his action-era is about to come to a close. Neeson is retiring from the action genre, and it looks like he’s got a plan for what comes next, as the Taken star is about to enter his 70s.