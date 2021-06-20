Star Wars’ Mark Hamill Pens Sweet Message To Late Co-Star Carrie Fisher After She Finally Gets A Hollywood Star

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Hollywood and the Star Wars community were shaken by the passing of Carrie Fisher in 2016, and the loss continues to reverberate to this day. There has been a constant outpouring of love from co-stars, who, along with many fans, make tributes on the anniversary of the actor’s death in December. Harrison Ford gave a tribute to Fisher during Mark Hamill's Hollywood Star Ceremony in 2018, and now the beloved actor has finally received a Hollywood Star of her very own. In response to the news, Hamill has penned a sweet message to celebrate the occasion.