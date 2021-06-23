Of Course, Vin Diesel Keeps A Massive Board That Lays Out The Entire Fast And Furious Universe, With Characters Connected By Threads

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

It’s sometimes hard to believe that the Fast & Furious franchise has actually been around for two decades now. True, the franchise has been heavily entertaining, but I don’t even think the stars of the franchise could’ve imagined that they’d still be playing their fan-favorite roles. Longevity also comes with a few challenges because, as the series grows, the creatives have to keep up with continuity. This is something veteran franchise director Justin Lin has to take into consideration whenever he’s at the helm of a movie. However, he may not be getting as deep as Vin Diesel, since it turns out the star actually has an entire board mapping out character threads.