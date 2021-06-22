Thor: Love And Thunder Actor Chris Hemsworth Is The Only Other Person On The Planet Who Gets Tom Hiddleston’s MCU Journey

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Tom Hiddleston has had quite the journey as an actor, particularly when it comes to his tenure within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor went from being relatively unknown to becoming an A-list Hollywood star, and one of the most beloved actors in a fan-favorite franchise. Of course, he didn’t go on this journey alone, as Thor co-star Chris Hemsworth has been right by his side over the years. And this is a fact Hiddleston is totally aware of.
With the recent release of Loki, Tom Hiddleston has been reflecting on his last 10 years in the MCU. This includes looking back on some of the biggest moments in his trickster character’s long and checkered history. The actor recently discussed his time with Marvel with GQ, and it was his discussion of the original 2011 film that led him to talk about working alongside Chris Hemsworth:
Last but not least, my first film with Chris Hemsworth, with whom I made a very fast and firm friendship, because we were playing brothers in this enormous thing and it felt like we were brothers by the end in some way. He was the only other person who understood what the experience had been like. He was the only other person who when I came back and friends were like,’ How was it?’ It’s always really hard to explain and there was one person who knew and that’s Chris. We’ve always shared that really because it’s kind of a life-changing moment for both of us.
Reaching the next phase of your career is one thing, but it has to be great knowing you have someone who’s in your shoes going along for the ride as well. While Thor and Loki have their ups and downs depending on the situation, Tom Hiddleston and Chris Hemsworth seem to have hit it off quite well from the jump. So it’s not too surprising that the actors are still so close these days.
After having been together for so long, Tom Hiddleston and Chris Hemsworth now find themselves in different places in their careers, and in the MCU. Tom Hiddleston’s character may have met his demise in Avengers: Infinity War, but the 2012 version of the God of Mischief (from Endgame) is alive and sort of well. However, he’s currently working with the Time Variance Authority, so he’s not exactly free. You can check out the series on Disney+, which you can sign up for using this link.
Chris Hemsworth, on the other hand, has just wrapped on the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, which will seemingly mark the first Thor film without the presence of his mischievous brother. Fans will likely be disappointed to know that Loki won’t be involved in that story, but Tom Hiddleston actually believes that may be for the best.
Regardless of where they are within the sprawling MCU, it’s just good to know that both Tom Hiddleston and Chris Hemsworth are continuing to thrive. They’ve definitely put in the work and more than deserve the success they’ve achieved. I, for one, will continue to enjoy Hiddleston’s journey on Loki and look forward to seeing more of Hemsworth when Thor: Love and Thunder opens on May 6, 2022.