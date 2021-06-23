Scarlett Johansson Is Bringing Another Disney World Ride To The Big Screen, And It's Awesome

Disney has become a franchise machine in recent years. With Marvel and Star Wars and live-action remakes of classic animated films the studio is just printing money. However, one area where the House of Mouse has continually tried to find success is in turning popular theme park attractions into movies. Only the Pirates of the Caribbean movies have found success on the screen, but that hasn't stopped Disney from trying. Dwayne Johnson will be brining Jungle Cruise to the screen in just about a month, and now it's being reported that Disney is looking to turn the Tower of Terror into a film (again) with Scarlett Johansson.