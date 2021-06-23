Paramount+'s Pet Sematary Movie Just Recast A Major Role, And We Have Questions

It was just back in late February that it was announced Paramount+ is developing a follow-up to the 2019 adaptation of Stephen King's Pet Sematary – but it's been a bit of a challenge to get a sense of exactly what the project is. When it was first reported on by the trades the streaming project was described as an "origins" movie that would ostensibly operate as a prequel... but then it was announced in May that writer/director Lindsay Beer had come aboard, and at that time it was said that the project was potentially not a prequel, but something else instead.