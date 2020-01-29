Director Reed Morano Talks Blake Lively And The Rhythm Section

Leave a Comment
What is it with all of these action-heavy suspense thrillers opening in January? They used to be reserved for later in the year. But after Bad Boys for Life, Hollywood is teeing up The Rhythm Section, with Blake Lively as a haunted, grieving woman who decides to go after the people responsible for her family’s death.
It’s a difficult role, and a stellar performance, and the ReelBlend guys were thrilled to get time with The Rhythm Section director Reed Morano this week to discuss her approach to the characters, her relationship with her DP (because she’s an accomplished cinematographer, as well), and the future of this possible story. Give a listen to this week’s ReelBlend episode for our full conversation with Reed.
We also break down the recent win at the DGAs by 1917 director Sam Mendes. Sean, Kevin and Jake debate whether this means he is a lock for Best Director, or if Parasite and filmmaker Bong Joon Ho has enough momentum to walk away from the Oscars with some major wins.
Later on in the show, the guys play #FinalLineBlend, where they single out their favorite last lines from beloved movies. Which would you have chosen?
Timestamps
2:45 - Weekly Poll: Most Anticipated February Release?
6:25 - Reed Morano Interview
24:37 - DGA Awards Reactions & Oscars Discussion
41:41 - Interviewing Jim Carrey
52:00 - This Week In Movies
52:48 - The Rhythm Section Review
55:40 - #FinalLineBlend
ReelBlend is a weekly podcast that we do on CinemaBlend. You can download the latest episode (and all of our past episodes) for FREE on our iTunes page! Visit. Subscribe. Like and comment. Review! Apple loves when you have star ratings and reviews, so if you listened, and you liked it (or even if you didn't), let us know. We also are on Spotify. And Google Play. And basically everywhere that you download podcasts. So download us.
Meanwhile, follow the guys on Social Media! We have an official Twitter feed for the show, so follow @ReelBlend. In addition, follow the guys at @Sean_OConnell, @JakesTakesand @KevinMcCarthyTV.