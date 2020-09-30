Julie Taylor Interview, Lion King Follow Ups And Big Borat 2 News

Julie Taymor is a genius. A bona-fide creative whirlwind. She reinvented Disney’s The Lion King for the Broadway stage, winning Tonys. Her biopic Frida, starring Salma Hayek, earned Oscar nominations. And she’s back on the filmmaking beat for The Glorias, an unconventional wander through 80 years in the life of Gloria Steinem. The Glorias uses several of Taymor’s visual trademarks, and coaxes outstanding performances from Alicia Vikander and Julianne Moore. It was an honor to have Julie Taymor on ReelBlend this week to discuss that film, and her illustrious career.