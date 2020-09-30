Julie Taymor Interview, Lion King Follow Ups And Big Borat 2 News

Leave a Comment
Julie Taymor is a genius. A bona-fide creative whirlwind. She reinvented Disney’s The Lion King for the Broadway stage, winning Tonys. Her biopic Frida, starring Salma Hayek, earned Oscar nominations. And she’s back on the filmmaking beat for The Glorias, an unconventional wander through 80 years in the life of Gloria Steinem. The Glorias uses several of Taymor’s visual trademarks, and coaxes outstanding performances from Alicia Vikander and Julianne Moore. It was an honor to have Julie Taymor on ReelBlend this week to discuss that film, and her illustrious career.
From a news standpoint, the boys ironically had Lion King news that was NOT tied to Julie Taymor. As it turns out, Moonlight helmer and Oscar winner Barry Jenkins will be taking over that franchise from Jon Favreau, directing a continuation in the universe (though not a sequel).
As that news broke, the Marvel Cinematic Universe also shook up its slate. Black Widow, which we discussed at length last week, moved from November all the way back to May 2021. That means every Marvel movie shifted back. And the guys reacted to The Craft trailer, and discussed influential 1990s horror movies.
This week’s BlendGame was dedicated to the career of the late Michael Chapman. Yes, the cinematographer did amazing work with Martin Scorsese (Raging Bull, Taxi Driver). But what would your favorite film of his be? The guys make wild choices.
