Here’s The Batman Trailer With The Cats Trailer Audio And You’re Welcome

The DC Extended Universe has had a unique life in theaters, and it's been on a roll over the past few years. The recent virtual DC Fandome event teased what's coming in the future, including a handful of highly anticipated blockbuster. The first footage for Matt Reeves' The Batman was debuted at this event, and showed the filmmaker's unique vision for Gotham City. Now someone had added the audio to the Cats trailer, and the results are delightfully bizarre. You're welcome, folks.
Tom Hooper's Cats movie was released last December, with the Les Miserables filmmaker no doubt hoping for another critical darling. The film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical ended up going viral for all the wrong reasons, with countless memes being created as a result. That infamous movie's trailer has been combined with the first footage from The Batman, and the video is something one can't unsee. Check it out below if you dare.
I mean, what's not to love? The combination of Cats' score and The Batman's gritty footage is a unique viewing experience, which is definitely fodder for plenty of jokes. But there are also moments where the two trailers match up surprisingly well. Let's break down what we're being shown here.
The above video comes to us from Twitter, with the social media platform being the main source for various Cats memes across the past few months. Despite Tom Hooper's movie arriving back in December, the musical blockbuster continues to go viral and make headlines. And this latest mashup with The Batman likely won't be the last time.
The above video opens just like The Batman's trailer did at DC Fandome. We see Paul Dano's version of The Riddler with one of his victims, covering their face up with duct tape in order to send a message. This moment from Matt Reeves' movie matches perfectly with Cats audio, where Jennifer Hudson is heard singing "turn your face to the moonlight." Unfortunately, this dead Gotham denizen won't be turning his face anywhere.
As Jennifer Hudson's voice is heard throughout the The Batman's trailer, the song from Cats actually does fit the moody world of Bruce Wayne's home city. Of course, things eventually go bonkers towards the end. As a car crashes through a building, the music picks up and the combination of the two movies feels more heightened and ridiculous. Plus the combination of Zoe Kravitz' Catwoman and the music of Cats is oddly satisfying and meta.
As a reminder, you can re-watch the trailer for The Batman sans any audio from Tom Hooper's Cats. Be warned: it might not hit the same without the sounds of the jellicles.
Admit it, you wanted to hear some Andrew Lloyd Webber paired with that first trailer. Luckily it's just the beginning of The Batman's marketing campaign, so there will be plenty more footage to cut together to the sound of Cats in the future. We should all be so lucky.
Unfortunately, The Batman recently suffered another major setback with filming. The cast and crew recently returned to set in the U.K. after breaking for months amid global health issues. But shortly after filming resumed, Robert Pattinson himself reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. The movie paused filming again, and it's unclear if we're in for another release delay.
CinemaBlend will keep you updated on all things The Batman (and Cats) as details become public. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.