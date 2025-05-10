I'm Excited For Squid Game's Big Finale, But There's One Thing I Really Hope They Don't Repeat

Let’s discuss Squid Game Season 3 because I am nervous about how it will end.

If you know me, you’ll see that I’m probably one of the biggest supporters of this series. From the moment it came out as one of the best shows to binge on Netflix , until we had to wait years for it to return for Season 2, and we found out why the games in the second season were split into two , I’ve been a fan.

South Korean television has seriously given us some of the best shows of the last decade. But, I am concerned - and it’s mainly because one little aspect from the first season might return in the Season 3 finale – and I really don’t want that to be the case.

And it involves death. Because, of course, it does. Let’s get into it.

The Second Season Certainly Upped The Stakes

One of the best things about Squid Game Season 2 is that the stakes felt upped, like, a lot—to the point where I needed to renew my Netflix subscription to make sure every single person in my family had the chance to watch it. I really enjoyed it.

The first episode’s big twist with the gun , the crazy change in games, and everything else- there was so much going for it. Those seven episodes were some of the best hours of my viewer life because I was locked the heck in.

And you know what? That’s a challenging task to accomplish when the stakes for this show are already high enough as it is with the premise. It’s literally a battle to the death in every season, which in turn will lead to a lot of fan-favorites dying. So, trying to up the stakes for a show like this is already impressive in itself.

But that brings me to my biggest worry: I don’t want that to happen again.

But I Really Hope They Don’t Just Kill Everyone Again – Especially The Fan Favorites

Okay, look, I know this is Squid Game. I know people are going to die. I’m not an idiot.

Trust me, after twenty-six years of living, you don’t go through all those shocking Game of Thrones moments or those heartbreaking The Walking Dead deaths or anything else without growing a pretty shell. I know that death is inevitable when it comes to these kinds of shows.

But at the same time, I can’t help but want something a little different from what we were given at the end of the first season, and even a little bit at the end of the second season as well. And I know how the finale of Season 2 ended – that it really does feel like a lot of people are going to die.

However, I don’t want that to happen. Like, at all, and it’s not for the reason you probably think. The first season had a good share of memorable deaths from characters that people absolutely loved – I can’t tell you how many fan edits I saw of them online.

And for that, it makes the show unforgettable. That’s what Game of Thrones did. That series was not afraid to kill off its main characters in the first season. That’s what led it to become an HBO series that the world spoke about . And it’s okay to do that.

Even so, I have my reasons as to why I don’t want that to be the end of this show, and for the series to repeat, yet again, a mass killing. Let’s get into why.

While It Would Be Heartbreaking, It Would Go Against Everything The Show Has Fought For

Yes, this series would probably be remembered for a long time after its end if it decided to kill everyone yet again. But that would go entirely against what the show has fought for.

Ever since Squid Game began, it’s been this series that’s based on the business of capitalism and the desperate nature humans inherently have to survive and do anything to make a better living for themselves, even kill others. It’s the same system that Gi-hun tried to miserably end in Season 2 before the guards and the Front Man captured him.

To have all that ripped away so easily would be a mockery of what this show has been trying to say, that even if we have this oppressive system that is hammering down on normal citizens such as ourselves, we can fight back, if only we try, to change the system.

Sure, not in the way that Gi-hun is doing, because this is at an extreme, but you get the picture.

And if they were just to kill everyone again to show “Oh, the bad guys always win in the end because they cheat or they have power” or something else, it would devastate the themes and morality of the series as a whole. To watch a monumental transgender woman shot down in cold blood would break my heart. To see a pregnant woman taken out because of her despair to provide for her child is my worst nightmare.

Yes, it would be a hellish way to end this series…But I really don’t want it to lead in that direction again. Instead, I have a solution.

I Almost Hope That The People Make It While The Front Man And Gi-hun Take Each Other Out

I know that Gi-hun is the leading protagonist of the Squid Game cast. We should root for him. But I actually hope the series ends with both him and the Front Man dead.

This begins and ends with them. This series has relied on their backs for so long as this cat-and-mouse game has played out between them, especially in Season 2. In my mind, I would do anything to see one big standoff between these two, and somehow, the contestants who are still in that bunk room escape.

It wouldn’t be easy, or pain-free. I’m sure there would be plenty of bullets flying and blood spraying along the walls like it’s some new kind of cologne they wish to share with everyone, but it would be better than everyone dying and somehow leaving Gi-hun all alone once more.

I don’t know; maybe it’s just my heart wanting to see this series somehow have a relatively happy ending. I’m not sure if that’s entirely possible, but I can at least see some bittersweet conclusion if only those two went out, but the others survive. A sacrifice. A willingness. Anything.