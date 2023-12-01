How To Watch Doctor Who: Wild Blue Yonder – Stream The 60th Anniversary Episode Free From Anywhere

How to Watch Doctor Who: Wild Blue Yonder

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release date: Saturday, December 2 at 6.30pm GMT Channel: BBC One Stream free: on BBC iPlayer (UK) International Stream: Disney Plus (US, CA, AU) Watch Anywhere: Stream from anywhere with ExpressVPN

Watch Doctor Who: Wild Blue Yonder – Synopsis

Whovians worldwide rejoiced when Tennant’s Time Lord and best friend Donna reunited after 15 years in “The Star Beast,” the first of three Doctor Who 2023 specials. But, while fate brought them back together, it subsequently flung them off into the farthest reaches of the galaxy, where they must now face an unprecedented danger. Read on below, where we explain how to watch Doctor Who: “Wild Blue Yonder” online, and for FREE from anywhere.

Sylvie knew no good could come from her daughter stepping foot in that antiquated blue box again. But Donna was desperate to take the TARDIS for one final spin. Just seconds later, butterfingers Donna had doused the vehicle’s control panel in coffee, and she and the Fourteenth Doctor (Tenant) were propelled into some uncharted dimension of space.

Penned by returning showrunner Russell T Davies (It’s a Sin) and directed by Tom Kingsley (BBC One’s Ghosts), the plot of the second anniversary episode “Wild Blue Yonder” is wrapped in secrecy. Tenant has teased that “the second script is unlike any Doctor Who I’ve ever seen,” while others have referred to the episode as breaking new ground in the shows's decades-long history.

Tennant and Tate are the only returning cast members confirmed. They’ll appear alongside one announced new addition to the show: Susan Twist, known for her roles in British TV soaps like Brookside, and who is due to feature as a character called Mrs Merridew.

Viewers should expect something “darker” and totally unpredictable in an episode that finds our heroes “in the most desperate fight of their lives.” And, if the trailer is anything to go by, their predicament is so bone-chillingly terrifying that even the TARDIS does a runner. Donna, of course, reacts to the news with her usual ballsy resolve: “There’s something so bad the TARDIS ran away? Then we go and kick it’s ARSE!”

Read on below for how to watch the Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Special now. Get a free stream of the second special and watch Doctor Who: “Wild Blue Yonder” online from anywhere.

Watch Doctor Who: Wild Blue Yonder online in the UK

(Image credit: BBC)

Doctor Who: “Wild Blue Yonder” will be broadcast live on BBC One, and through BBC iPlayer, on Saturday, December 2, at 6.30pm GMT. The episode will then be made available to stream on iPlayer after its linear TV premiere.

BBC iPlayer is available on a number of devices and it’s absolutely FREE to watch. To create a BBC account, all you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W1A 1AA), in addition to a valid TV licence.

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.

How to watch Doctor Who: Wild Blue Yonder from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Doctor Who: “Wild Blue Yonder” and stream the 60th anniversary specials just like you would at home.

While BBC iPlayer is for licence fee-paying Brits and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK based server and tune into all the programmes on BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch Doctor Who 2023 specials as if you were at home with a VPN

Offering a 30-day money back guarantee, try out ExpressVPN, the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services including BBC iPlayer, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Run into any problems? ExpressVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose a VPN and install it - our go-to recommendation is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server - for BBC iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for Doctor Who, head to BBC iPlayer

How to watch Doctor Who: Wild Blue Yonder online in the US

(Image credit: Disney)

Whovians in the US can stream Doctor Who: “Wild Blue Yonder” on Disney Plus from Saturday, December 2, with episodes available day-and-date with their BBC One release. The final 60th anniversary episode, entitled “The Giggle”, will be added exactly a week later on Saturday, December 9.

Disney Plus subscriptions start from $7.99 for a Basic ad-supported plan. Or you can ditch the ads and go Premium for $13.99 a month ($139.99 when you opt for the annual plan).

There are also a variety of Disney Plus bundle options that could help you save a buck. For example, the Trio Basic plan gifts you with ad-supported Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus for just $14.99 – that’s a monthly saving of 44% compared to the price of subscribing to each separately.

A Brit abroad in the States? Use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer for free from abroad.

How to watch Doctor Who 2023 online in Canada

Doctor Who fans in the Great White North can watch Doctor Who: “Wild Blue Yonder” on Disney Plus, with the second instalment of the 2023 specials available to stream on Saturday, December 2.

Not yet subscribed to Disney Plus? The Disney Plus price start from CA$7.99 a month for the new ad-supported plan. Otherwise, choose between its Standard (CA$11.99 a month/CA$119.99 annually) or Premium ad-free plans (CA$14.99 a month/CA$149.99 a year).

How to watch Doctor Who: Wild Blue Yonder online in Australia

Disney Plus is also the streaming home of the Doctor Who 2023 specials Down Under. Doctor Who: “Wild Blue Yonder” will be ready for streaming on Sunday, December 3: only a little later than in the US and Canada, and with the final episode of the 60th anniversary specials being added on December 10.

There are just a few subscription plans in Australia. Go monthly for AU$13.99 or get a great saving – effectively 12 months for the price of 10 - by getting an annual plan for AU$139.99.

Away from home? Use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer for free from abroad.

Doctor Who: Wild Blue Yonder Trailer