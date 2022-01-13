Khloé Kardashian's Other Ex Lamar Odom Shares His Feelings On What Went Down With Tristan Thompson's Baby Scandal

Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom have been divorced for five years (with their romantic relationship having been over for a long time prior), but the former NBA star still can’t help but take an interest in his ex-wife’s life. After Kardashian’s more recent ex, Tristan Thompson, revealed that he fathered a child with another woman – and apologized to the reality star for cheating on her – Odom definitely had some thoughts about Thompson’s baby scandal.

Lamar Odom and Khloé Kardashian met in 2009 and got married only a month later. Kardashian filed for divorce in 2013, and it came to light that Odom had cheated on his then-wife with multiple women, and he was also struggling with drug and alcohol addiction. So it came from a place of experience when Odom gave TMZ his word-mincing opinion about Tristan Thompson’s most recent cheating scandal.

That dude is corny for that.

Lamar Odom has said numerous times that he regrets the infidelity that took place during his marriage to Khloé Kardashian. It’s still noteworthy that Odom would judge Tristan Thompson for something that he was guilty of himself, but even with the way Kardashian and Odom’s marriage went down, the former Laker has always kept a high opinion of his ex-wife.

While Lamar Odom said he hasn’t seen Khloé Kardashian in a long time, he said he knows she’s going to be all right because she’s a “strong girl,” and he said if he were to talk to her, that’s what he would say.

What would I say to her? Just to be strong. Keep her faith in God. Be strong for her daughter.

Khloé Kardashian hasn’t openly responded to Tristan Thompson’s public apology, but it was reported that she continues to communicate with him for the purpose of co-parenting their daughter True. Kardashian’s family is said to be taking the Thompson situation seriously, and her sisters showed their support after Thompson’s admission with social media posts and by sending flowers.

This isn’t the first time Lamar Odom has inserted himself into the conversation when it came to Khloé Kardashian and the Sacramento King. In July 2021 Odom commented on a bikini shot that Kardashian had posted to Instagram, calling her a “hottie.” Tristan Thompson didn’t take too kindly to the comment and gave a threatening response.

@lamarodom God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results

Tristan Thompson was making a reference to Lamar Odom’s 2015 drug overdose on cocaine and other substances during a three-day bender at the Love Ranch in Crystal, Nevada. Odom was in a coma for four days and nearly died, and remained in the hospital for months after. Khloé Kardashian put their divorce proceedings on hold at the time and made medical decisions for him. However, after Odom was out of the woods, she went through with the divorce in 2016.

I’m sure Tristan Thompson isn’t pleased that Lamar Odom is sending support to Khloé Kardashian, especially after the way Odom treated Kardashian during their marriage. It seems like Thompson’s apology included a sentiment that both men hold true, when he said his actions don’t align with the way he values her.

Stay tuned to our 2022 TV schedule as we wait for a premiere date for the Kardashians' upcoming Hulu reality show.