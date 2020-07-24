Trending

Dune

By

A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, “Dune” tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

Latest about dune

Shang-Chi May Be Dealing With Uphill Release Battle In China, But What’s Happening With Dune And No Time To Die?

By Dirk Libbey

The Chinese box office is more important to Hollywood films than ever before.

District 9 Director Clarifies F-Bomb Over Denis Villeneuve Marvel Comments

By Adam Holmes

Neill Blomkamp set the record straight on his response to Denis Villeneuve’s comments about Marvel movies.

Denis Villeneuve's Dune Made An Impressive Amount Of Money From Its First Day Of Release

By Adam Holmes

Dune is off to a strong commercial start.

Timothee Chalamet in Dune

Dune’s Denis Villeneuve Talks Star Wars And Being A Movie Fanboy At Heart

By Dirk Libbey

Denis Villeneuve, director of Dune and Blade Runner 2049 admits just how important Star Wars was to him.

Wait, Is Mortal Kombat Getting A Sequel By Warner Bros. After All?

By Corey Chichizola

Mortal Kombat planted a ton of narrative seeds, so is the sequel coming?

Dune’s Denis Villeneuve Has A New Attitude About The Movie’s HBO Max Release

By Adreon Patterson

After airing out his displeasure, Denis Villeneuve isn't running away from Dune's HBO Max release anymore.

'Dune' Reactions & Gavin O'Connor Remembers Tom Hardy's Classic 'Warrior'

By Gabriel Kovacs, Sean O'Connell

Don't worry, no Dune spoilers!

Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho in Dune

Jason Momoa Has Seen Dune 3 Times, Reveals What That Was Like

By Sarah El-Mahmoud

That's three more times than all of us, following an extended wait to see the Denis Villeneuve epic.

Oscar Isaac Compares Dune To Star Wars, Jokingly Decides Which One Is The Best

By Adam Holmes

Following his time in the Star Wars franchise, Oscar Isaac has now hopped over to the Dune universe.

Dune's Denis Villeneuve Says One Cut In Adapting The Sci-Fi Book Was 'Painful' For Him

By Eric Eisenberg

Denis Villeneuve's Dune is an exceptionally faithful adaptation, but he couldn't include absolutely everything from the book in the blockbuster.

123...789NextArchives