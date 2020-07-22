Jungle Cruise
By Mack Rawden
Based on Disneyland's theme park ride where a small riverboat takes a group of travelers through a jungle filled with dangerous animals and reptiles, but with a supernatural element.
Latest about Jungle Cruise
The Rock Reacts To Jungle Cruise Sequel News
By Dirk Libbey
Dwayne Johnson is ready for another Jungle Cruise.
I Can’t Get Enough Of Jungle Cruise’s Emily Blunt Roasting Dwayne Johnson (And Apparently Neither Can He)
By Carlie Hoke
Jungle Cruise stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt make quite a pair, and Johnson just can't stop pointing it out.
Looks Like Jungle Cruise 2 Is Actually Happening With Dwayne Johnson And Emily Blunt
By Adam Holmes
Frank Wolff and Lily Houghton will be back for another adventure in Jungle Cruise 2!
Dwayne Johnson Thanks Jungle Cruise Fans For Box Office Milestone With New Shirtless Video
By Dirk Libbey
Dwayne Johnson is celebrating the success of Jungle Cruise as only he can.
