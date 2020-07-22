Trending

Jungle Cruise

By

Based on Disneyland's theme park ride where a small riverboat takes a group of travelers through a jungle filled with dangerous animals and reptiles, but with a supernatural element.

Latest about Jungle Cruise

Simu Liu in Shang-Chi bus fight

Marvel's Shang-Chi Has A Strong Second Weekend At The Box Office, Scoring A Big Win For Theaters

By Eric Eisenberg

Shang-Chi is still going strong in its second weekend at the box office.

Wait Times Have Dropped On All But One Major Ride At Disneyland And Universal Studios Hollywood

By Jessica Rawden

Theme parks are open and now may not be as bad for lines as you might think.

Awkwafina and Simu Liu as Katy and Shang-Chi looking happy in Shang-Chi And the Legend Of The Ten Rings

Shang-Chi Shatters A Big Record As The Marvel Blockbuster Dominates The Box Office In Its Opening Weekend

By Eric Eisenberg

Shang-Chi both won the weekend, and set an all-time box office record.

Emily Blunt, Dwayne Johnson, and Jack Whitehall in Jungle Cruise

The Rock Reacts To Jungle Cruise Sequel News

By Dirk Libbey

Dwayne Johnson is ready for another Jungle Cruise.

Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson in Jungle Cruise

I Can’t Get Enough Of Jungle Cruise’s Emily Blunt Roasting Dwayne Johnson (And Apparently Neither Can He)

By Carlie Hoke

Jungle Cruise stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt make quite a pair, and Johnson just can't stop pointing it out.

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in Jungle Cruise

Looks Like Jungle Cruise 2 Is Actually Happening With Dwayne Johnson And Emily Blunt

By Adam Holmes

Frank Wolff and Lily Houghton will be back for another adventure in Jungle Cruise 2!

Yahya Abdul Mateen II in Candyman

Candyman Kills It At The Box Office With A Great Opening Weekend

By Eric Eisenberg

Candyman scared up some nice numbers at the box office this weekend.

Dwayne Johnson Thanks Jungle Cruise Fans For Box Office Milestone With New Shirtless Video

By Dirk Libbey

Dwayne Johnson is celebrating the success of Jungle Cruise as only he can.

Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy Wins Again At The Box Office, Adding A New Wrinkle To The Theaters vs. Streaming Debate

By Eric Eisenberg

A lot of blockbusters have taken nosedives in their second weekends this summer, but not Free Guy.

Dwayne Johnson in Jungle Cruise

One of Disneyland’s OG Jungle Cruise Skippers Saw The Movie, Then Delivered Perfect Jokes Next To Cardboard Cutout Of Dwayne Johnson

By Dirk Libbey

An early Jungle Cruise skipper just saw the brand new Disney movie and the result is the greatest thing you'll see today.

