The Boss Baby

A suit-wearing, briefcase-carrying baby teams up with his brother to stop a CEO's dastardly plot.

Men in Black Agents J and K packin' heat

Netflix New Releases: Movies And TV Shows Coming To Netflix Streaming In November

By Mike Reyes

Netflix just told us what's coming down the line for all of the new titles debuting in November. Get a look at what your potential Thanksgiving entertainment looks like, inside.

Cars 3 Crash

What Is Going On With Animated Movies In 2017?

By Eric Eisenberg

2016 was an amazing year for animated movies - so what the hell is going on with this year's slate of features?

The Boss Baby

Boss Baby 2 Is Happening, Because Sequels

By Matt Wood

Weekend Box Office: April 7 - 9, 2017

Weekend Box Office: The Boss Baby Holds The Top Spot, Smurfs Sequel Slips

By Scott Gwin

The Boss Baby Family Portrait

Is Boss Baby Setting Up For A Sequel? Here's What The Screenwriter Says

By Mike Reyes

Weekend Box Office: March 31 - April 2, 2017

Weekend Box Office: The Boss Baby Opens At Number One, Ghost In The Shell Fails To Impress

By Scott Gwin

April got off to a sleepy start, kicking off with three new releases that failed to impress.

The Boss Baby Boss Baby Tim Phonecall

To 3D Or Not To 3D: Buy The Right The Boss Baby Ticket

By Mike Reyes

Is The Boss Baby worth the extra 3D money, or are you better off sinking some money into tailor-made suits for infants? Let To 3D or Not To 3D help you decide!

Boss Baby Alec Baldwin confronts his brother

One Clear Advantage Animation Has Over Live-Action, According To Alec Baldwin

By Eric Eisenberg

2017 3D Movie Schedule: The Full List Of Titles And Release Dates

By Mike Reyes

The LEGO Batman Movie

21 Big Movies All Coming Out In The First Few Months Of 2017

By Eric Eisenberg

The cinematic release calendar has evolved greatly in recent years, and as a result there are actually some pretty big and fascinating projects that are set to hit theaters in just a few short weeks.

