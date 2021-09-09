Trending

Blade Runner 2049

By

Young Blade Runner K's discovery of a long-hidden secret leads him to track down former Blade Runner Rick Deckard, who's been missing for thirty years.

Latest about Blade Runner 2049

Blade Runner 2049

Why Denis Villeneuve Hasn’t Been Able To Watch Blade Runner 2049 (His Own Movie)

By Dirk Libbey

He's got a good reason.

Blade Runner 2049 Ryan Gosling standing in a crumbling ballroom

The Lawsuit Against Blade Runner 2049 Just Took A Step Back

By Mike Reyes

It's enough to drive a person mad.

Matthew McConaughey in Interstellar

The 10 Best Movie Scores By Hans Zimmer, Ranked

By Jason Wiese

Hans Zimmer is the go-to guy for epic movie scores, which one is his masterpiece?

Blade Runner 2049 A hologram points out to Officer K

The 10 Best Sci-Fi Movies Of The Decade, Ranked

By Mike Reyes

May these films be remembered in 2020 and beyond!

Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford of Blade Runner 2049

How Blade Runner 2049 Compares To The Original

By Jason Wiese

While they obviously have similarities, there are also some notable differences between the two movies too.

Blade Runner 2049

The Blade Runner Universe Is Expanding In A Cool Way

By Nick Evans

Those looking for more stories in the bleak and beautiful Blade Runner universe will soon have a cool new option.

CinemaBlend's 2018 Oscar Coverage: All The Articles, Editorials And Reviews

By Eric Eisenberg

The year 2017 was an amazing one for the film industry, and the Academy Awards celebration absolutely reflected that.

Blade Runner 2049

In Praise Of Roger Deakins, And All His Incredible Movies

By Eric Eisenberg

Roger Deakins is not a household name, but if you consider yourself a true blue cinephile, he's a man you need to know.

Logan's Run

The Logan's Run Remake Has Taken A Big Step Forward

By Matt Wood

A Logan's Run reboot is on the way and the project just took a major step closer to arriving in theaters.

Why One Blade Runner Star Doesn't Like Blade Runner 2049

By Nick Evans

Not everyone loves Denis Villeneuve's resurrection of the Blade Runner universe, including one of the original film's stars.

