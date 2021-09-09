Blade Runner 2049
Young Blade Runner K's discovery of a long-hidden secret leads him to track down former Blade Runner Rick Deckard, who's been missing for thirty years.
Latest about Blade Runner 2049
Why Denis Villeneuve Hasn’t Been Able To Watch Blade Runner 2049 (His Own Movie)
By Dirk Libbey
He's got a good reason.
The Lawsuit Against Blade Runner 2049 Just Took A Step Back
By Mike Reyes
It's enough to drive a person mad.
The 10 Best Movie Scores By Hans Zimmer, Ranked
By Jason Wiese
Hans Zimmer is the go-to guy for epic movie scores, which one is his masterpiece?
The 10 Best Sci-Fi Movies Of The Decade, Ranked
By Mike Reyes
May these films be remembered in 2020 and beyond!
How Blade Runner 2049 Compares To The Original
By Jason Wiese
While they obviously have similarities, there are also some notable differences between the two movies too.
The Blade Runner Universe Is Expanding In A Cool Way
By Nick Evans
Those looking for more stories in the bleak and beautiful Blade Runner universe will soon have a cool new option.
CinemaBlend's 2018 Oscar Coverage: All The Articles, Editorials And Reviews
By Eric Eisenberg
The year 2017 was an amazing one for the film industry, and the Academy Awards celebration absolutely reflected that.
In Praise Of Roger Deakins, And All His Incredible Movies
By Eric Eisenberg
Roger Deakins is not a household name, but if you consider yourself a true blue cinephile, he's a man you need to know.
The Logan's Run Remake Has Taken A Big Step Forward
By Matt Wood
A Logan's Run reboot is on the way and the project just took a major step closer to arriving in theaters.
