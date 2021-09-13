Trending

The Evil Dead

By

Five friends visit a cabin in the woods, where they unknowingly release flesh-possessing demons.

Latest about the evil dead

The 10 Best Horror Movie Franchises, Ranked

By Rich Knight

Good horror movies are a dime a dozen. But good horror franchises? Well, that's a whole other matter entirely. Here are the 10 best, ranked.

The Lost Boys Kiefer Sutherland showing his vampire face and strangling someone

15 Essential Halloween Movies And Where To Stream Them

By Mike Reyes

Scare yourself silly with these choice picks.

Bruce Campbell Evil Dead

Bruce Campbell Reveals His Best Moment Playing Ash In The Evil Dead Franchise

By Dirk Libbey

Bruce Campbell has played many great roles in his career, but he'll forever be linked with the Evil Dead series.

Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday Jason in the spotlight

The Wild Reason Jason Keeps Coming Back To Life In Friday The 13th, According To One Director

By Mike Reyes

Jason Voorhees is one of the most unstoppable monsters in horror movie history, and up until now we've never known why. Read on to see the wild reason that that Voorhees boy just won't die.

Stranger Things Made An Awesome Evil Dead Homage For New Poster Ahead Of Season 2

By Nick Venable

Stranger Things is all about paying tribute to horror's past, and this Evil Dead homage is the best.

The 10 Greatest Horror Movies Made By First-Time Directors

By Gregory Wakeman

Watch Ash Vs Evil Dead Get Bloodier Than Ever With New Season 2 Trailer

By Nick Venable

The Awesome Nightmare On Elm Street Easter Egg From Ash Vs Evil Dead

By Nick Venable

For fans hoping that creator Sam Raimi would once again use his Evil Dead franchise to reference the works of Wes Craven, particularly A Nightmare on Elm Street, disappointment was not in store.

The Blunt Reason Bruce Campbell Never Fought Freddy And Jason On Screen

By Dirk Libbey

Sam Raimi Says Fans Are Pushing Him Into Making Evil Dead 4

By Katey Rich

1234Next