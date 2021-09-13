The Evil Dead
Five friends visit a cabin in the woods, where they unknowingly release flesh-possessing demons.
Latest about the evil dead
The 10 Best Horror Movie Franchises, Ranked
By Rich Knight
Good horror movies are a dime a dozen. But good horror franchises? Well, that's a whole other matter entirely. Here are the 10 best, ranked.
15 Essential Halloween Movies And Where To Stream Them
By Mike Reyes
Scare yourself silly with these choice picks.
Bruce Campbell Reveals His Best Moment Playing Ash In The Evil Dead Franchise
By Dirk Libbey
Bruce Campbell has played many great roles in his career, but he'll forever be linked with the Evil Dead series.
The Wild Reason Jason Keeps Coming Back To Life In Friday The 13th, According To One Director
By Mike Reyes
Jason Voorhees is one of the most unstoppable monsters in horror movie history, and up until now we've never known why. Read on to see the wild reason that that Voorhees boy just won't die.
Stranger Things Made An Awesome Evil Dead Homage For New Poster Ahead Of Season 2
By Nick Venable
Stranger Things is all about paying tribute to horror's past, and this Evil Dead homage is the best.
The Awesome Nightmare On Elm Street Easter Egg From Ash Vs Evil Dead
By Nick Venable
For fans hoping that creator Sam Raimi would once again use his Evil Dead franchise to reference the works of Wes Craven, particularly A Nightmare on Elm Street, disappointment was not in store.
