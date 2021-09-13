Trending

The Addams Family

Con artists plan to conspire against an eccentric family using an accomplice who claims to be their long-lost uncle.

The Addams Family 2 Trailer Puts The Family On A Trip From Hell (Lucky Them)

By Mike Reyes

The animated Addams Family is getting a sequel, with Charlize Theron and Oscar Isaac reprising their roles.

Viola Davis in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Christina Ricci in Mothers and Daughters

Christina Ricci: 5 Things You Might Not Know About The Addams Family Star

By Jason Wiese

Wednesday was her lucky day

addams family 90s movie gomez and morticia

Tim Burton Is Making An Addams Family TV Show With A Twist

By Nick Venable

Tim Burton is finally bringing his Addams Family ideas to life!

The Addams Family

The Addams Family 2 Is Coming, But With A Cast Shakeup

By Dirk Libbey

The upcoming sequel is making some changes.

Hocus Pocus, Beetlejuice, Halloween, Heriditary, Child's Play 2

Tenet

Ewan McGregor in Trainspotting

Stephen Tobolowsky and Bill Murray in Groundhog Day

Christina Ricci, Christopher Lloyd, and Jimmy Workman in The Addams Family

The Addams Family: 10 Creepy And Kooky Behind-The-Scenes Facts About The Movie

By Philip Sledge

Mysterious and spooky...

