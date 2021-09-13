The Haunted Mansion
A realtor and his family are summoned to a mansion, which they soon discover is haunted. While they try to escape, he learns an important lesson about the family he has neglected.
Latest about The Haunted Mansion
The Haunted Mansion: 5 Storylines That Could Be Explored In Disney's Reboot
By Sarah El-Mahmoud
The classic ride does have 999 happy haunts after all.
Disney's Haunted Mansion Reboot Just Took A Big Step Forward
By Adreon Patterson
The Haunted Mansion reboot took a huge leap into becoming a reality.
Disney's The Haunted Mansion Movie With Eddie Murphy Is Good, Actually
By Dirk Libbey
It's not Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, but it's not bad.
Ryan Gosling Gripes About Disneyland's Haunted Mansion Going Full Nightmare Before Christmas, And We're Listening
By Jason Ingolfsland
He's got some thoughts about this ride.
Looks Like Disney’s Haunted Mansion Reboot Is Back On Track
By Sarah El-Mahmoud
The happy haunts have received your sympathetic vibrations and are beginning to materialize.
Alita: Battle Angel 2 And 5 Other Movie Franchise Disney Should Focus On Instead Of Star Wars
By Mike Reyes
Think of this hiatus as an opportunity...
Former Disney World Employee Who Stole Haunted Mansion Costumes Has To Be Banned For Life Right?
By Nick Evans
Foolish mortal.
First Look At Disney's Unproduced Haunted Mansion TV Show Makes Us Wish It Happened
By Mick Joest
Apparently, Disney was looking to make an animated TV version of Haunted Mansion, and what they had looked pretty good.
