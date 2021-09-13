Trending

The Haunted Mansion

By

A realtor and his family are summoned to a mansion, which they soon discover is haunted. While they try to escape, he learns an important lesson about the family he has neglected.

Latest about The Haunted Mansion

Jennifer Tilly as Madame Leota in the Haunted Mansion movie with Eddie Murphy

The Haunted Mansion: 5 Storylines That Could Be Explored In Disney's Reboot

By Sarah El-Mahmoud

The classic ride does have 999 happy haunts after all.

Still from The Haunted Mansion trailer

Disney's Haunted Mansion Reboot Just Took A Big Step Forward

By Adreon Patterson

The Haunted Mansion reboot took a huge leap into becoming a reality.

Eddie Murphy in The Haunted Mansion

Disney's The Haunted Mansion Movie With Eddie Murphy Is Good, Actually

By Dirk Libbey

It's not Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, but it's not bad.

Ryan Gosling in Only God Forgives

Ryan Gosling Gripes About Disneyland's Haunted Mansion Going Full Nightmare Before Christmas, And We're Listening

By Jason Ingolfsland

He's got some thoughts about this ride.

Jennifer Tilly as Madame Leota in Haunted Mansion

Looks Like Disney’s Haunted Mansion Reboot Is Back On Track

By Sarah El-Mahmoud

The happy haunts have received your sympathetic vibrations and are beginning to materialize.

Alita: Battle Angel Alita winds up her fist for a punch

Alita: Battle Angel 2 And 5 Other Movie Franchise Disney Should Focus On Instead Of Star Wars

By Mike Reyes

Think of this hiatus as an opportunity...

The Haunted Mansion

Former Disney World Employee Who Stole Haunted Mansion Costumes Has To Be Banned For Life Right?

By Nick Evans

Foolish mortal.

First Look At Disney's Unproduced Haunted Mansion TV Show Makes Us Wish It Happened

By Mick Joest

Apparently, Disney was looking to make an animated TV version of Haunted Mansion, and what they had looked pretty good.

The Haunted Mansion Animated Special Is Coming To Disney, Along With Three Pilots

By Nick Venable

Disney Making A Movie About The Entire Magic Kingdom

By Katey Rich

12Next