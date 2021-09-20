The Good Dinosaur
In a world populated by both dinosaurs and humans, an Apatosaurus named Arlo makes an unlikely human friend.
Latest about The Good Dinosaur
8 Movies Critics Loved That Audiences Pretty Much Igonored
By Dirk Libbey
A couple of weeks ago I looked at the movies that were big box office successes even though critics universally destroyed them. Today, we’re going to take a look at the other side of the coin.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.