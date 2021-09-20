The Hunchback of Notre Dame
A deformed bell-ringer must gain his independence from a vicious government minister in order to help his friend.
10 Most Annoying Animated Disney Sidekicks, Ranked
By Dirk Libbey
Disney has created some of the most loveable and adored characters in the history of film. However, not every new character created by Walt Disney Animation has been as equally beloved.
A Live Action Hunchback Of Notre Dame Is Happening, Because Of Course
By Adrienne Jones
Yet another formerly animated film is getting a reboot. This time, though, the new movie will remind you of a film that’s gotten little love since it was originally released.
Please, Disney, Make Hunchback Of Notre Dame Your Next Live-Action Feature
By Mike Reyes
If Disney is going to go crazy making their cartoons into live action films, there's one obvious choice that deserves a second life at the movies.
10 Disney Animated Classics That Need To Go Live-Action
By Gregory Wakeman
Now that Dumbo is set to follow in Maleficent and Cinderella's live-action footsteps, which other animated classics should Disney consider turning human?
