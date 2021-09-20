Peter Pan
Wendy and her brothers are whisked away to a magical world with the hero of their stories, Peter Pan.
Latest about Peter Pan
Did Will Smith Pass On Captain Hook Role For Disney’s New Peter Pan?
By Dirk Libbey
Will Smith might have had a shot to be in another Disney remake.
Disney's New Peter Pan Has Found Its Captain Hook
By Eric Eisenberg
Possibly the 100th actor to take on the role?
9 Hero Disney Characters That Were Actually The Worst
By Mick Joest
These Disney characters meant well, but really came off like jerks in the process.
Wendy Director Benh Zeitlin Talks Adapting The Peter Pan Mythos And More
By Gabriel Kovacs
Oscar nominated director Benh Zeitlin dropped by to discuss his original take on the Peter Pan story, Wendy.
The 10 Most Iconic Disney Villains, Including Maleficent
By Will Ashton
Disney has created some of the most memorable and devious villains in cinematic history. Let's explore 10 of their most iconic baddies, including Maleficent.
Upcoming Live-Action Disney Movies: Remakes From Mulan To The Little Mermaid
By Dirk Libbey
Disney made their name producing animated features based on classic fairy tales. Today they're making a killing making new live-action version of their own classic stories.
14 Best Disney Quotes That Found Their Way Into Everyone's Hearts
By Dirk Libbey
There are plenty of Disney quotes that have inspired us over time.
Why Does Hollywood Keep Missing The Mark With Public Domain Characters?
By Nick Evans
The latest Robin Hood film missed the mark at the box office by a wide margin and it's not the first film based on a public domain character to struggle.
Angelina Jolie's Next Project May Be An Alice In Wonderland And Peter Pan Reimagining
By Dirk Libbey
Angelina Jolie just started work on the sequel to Maleficent, but it now appears that her next movie could be a slightly different reimagining of a pair of very different fairy tales.
