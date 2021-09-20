Trending

Peter Pan

By

Wendy and her brothers are whisked away to a magical world with the hero of their stories, Peter Pan.

Latest about Peter Pan

Did Will Smith Pass On Captain Hook Role For Disney’s New Peter Pan?

By Dirk Libbey

Will Smith might have had a shot to be in another Disney remake.

Disney's New Peter Pan Has Found Its Captain Hook

By Eric Eisenberg

Possibly the 100th actor to take on the role?

Mary Poppins Returns Disney

9 Hero Disney Characters That Were Actually The Worst

By Mick Joest

These Disney characters meant well, but really came off like jerks in the process.

Wendy Director Benh Zeitlin Talks Adapting The Peter Pan Mythos And More

By Gabriel Kovacs

Oscar nominated director Benh Zeitlin dropped by to discuss his original take on the Peter Pan story, Wendy.

Screenshot of Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty

The 10 Most Iconic Disney Villains, Including Maleficent

By Will Ashton

Disney has created some of the most memorable and devious villains in cinematic history. Let's explore 10 of their most iconic baddies, including Maleficent.

Upcoming Live-Action Disney Movies: Remakes From Mulan To The Little Mermaid

By Dirk Libbey

Disney made their name producing animated features based on classic fairy tales. Today they're making a killing making new live-action version of their own classic stories.

Lilo and Stich

14 Best Disney Quotes That Found Their Way Into Everyone's Hearts

By Dirk Libbey

There are plenty of Disney quotes that have inspired us over time.

Why Does Hollywood Keep Missing The Mark With Public Domain Characters?

By Nick Evans

The latest Robin Hood film missed the mark at the box office by a wide margin and it's not the first film based on a public domain character to struggle.

Angelina Jolie's Next Project May Be An Alice In Wonderland And Peter Pan Reimagining

By Dirk Libbey

Angelina Jolie just started work on the sequel to Maleficent, but it now appears that her next movie could be a slightly different reimagining of a pair of very different fairy tales.

Every Walt Disney Animation Studios Feature, Ranked

By Dirk Libbey

