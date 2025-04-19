WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Blog: I'm Talking The Biggest Matches, Moments And More
Welcome to WrestleMania.... Night 1!
For wrestling fans around the world, the best day of the year is here: it's time for WrestleMania 41! After spending the past few months on a longer-than-normal "Road to WrestleMania," the biggest, brightest, and toughest WWE Superstars are hitting Sin City for the "Showcase of the Immortals," and I'm here to talk about it as it all goes down.
Whether you're watching with a group of friends, on the couch with family, want to see how our predictions hold up, or in Allegiant Stadium (dude, get off your phone and watch the show), CinemaBlend's live blog of WrestleMania 41 Night 1 is going to be you one-stop shop for all the biggest matches, moments, surprises, and more as we kick off "Super Bowl of Wrestling!"
We've got championship matches, blood feuds, and CM Punk's first Mania match in over a decade. And we're just getting started...
Peacock TV Annual Plan: From $79.99 A Year - Save 16%
A Peacock subscription gives you access to both nights of WrestleMania 41 and other upcoming WWE events. If you want to catch Backlash, SummerSlam, or even next year's "Showcase of the Immortals" for a low low price, now's the time. Regardless of whether you opt for the premium ad-free package or its cheaper option, we always recommend the annual plan when looking for great value for money, saving more than 16% when prepaying for a year of streaming. Equally, if you want a monthly plan, Peacock starts from $7.99 a month.
Match
Stipulation
Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso
Singles Match for the World Heavyweight Championship
The War Raiders vs. The New Day
Tag Team Match for the World Tag Team Championship
Rey Fenix vs. El Grande Americano
Singles Match
Jade Cargill vs. Naomi
Singles Match
LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu
Singles Match for the United States Championship
Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair
Singles Match for the WWE Women's Championship
Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins
Triple Threat Match
CinemaBlend's WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Blog
