WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Blog: I'm Talking The Biggest Matches, Moments And More

Welcome to WrestleMania.... Night 1!

For wrestling fans around the world, the best day of the year is here: it's time for WrestleMania 41! After spending the past few months on a longer-than-normal "Road to WrestleMania," the biggest, brightest, and toughest WWE Superstars are hitting Sin City for the "Showcase of the Immortals," and I'm here to talk about it as it all goes down.

Whether you're watching with a group of friends, on the couch with family, want to see how our predictions hold up, or in Allegiant Stadium (dude, get off your phone and watch the show), CinemaBlend's live blog of WrestleMania 41 Night 1 is going to be you one-stop shop for all the biggest matches, moments, surprises, and more as we kick off "Super Bowl of Wrestling!"

We've got championship matches, blood feuds, and CM Punk's first Mania match in over a decade. And we're just getting started...

WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Card

Match

Stipulation

Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

Singles Match for the World Heavyweight Championship

The War Raiders vs. The New Day

Tag Team Match for the World Tag Team Championship

Rey Fenix vs. El Grande Americano

Singles Match

Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

Singles Match

LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

Singles Match for the United States Championship

Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

Singles Match for the WWE Women's Championship

Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

Triple Threat Match

CinemaBlend's WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Blog

Philip grew up in Louisiana (not New Orleans) before moving to St. Louis after graduating from Louisiana State University-Shreveport. When he's not writing about movies or television, Philip can be found being chased by his three kids, telling his dogs to stop barking at the mailman, or chatting about professional wrestling to his wife. Writing gigs with school newspapers, multiple daily newspapers, and other varied job experiences led him to this point where he actually gets to write about movies, shows, wrestling, and documentaries (which is a huge win in his eyes). If the stars properly align, he will talk about For Love Of The Game being the best baseball movie of all time.

