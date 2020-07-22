Venom: Let There Be Carnage
Tom Hardy returns to the big screen as the lethal protector Venom, one of MARVEL’s greatest and most complex characters
Latest about venom: let there be carnage
Woody Harrelson Compares Cletus Kasady From Venom: Let There Be Carnage To His Natural Born Killers Character
By Sean O'Connell
The comic book Mickey and Mallory?
'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' Interviews with Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson & Andy Serkis
By Katie Hughes, Sean O'Connell
Web-heads and symbiote bbs! Watch our exclusive interviews with the stars and director of Venom 2.
Woody Harrelson Made A Request For His Venom: Let There Be Carnage Wig, Because He Wasn’t A Fan Of The First One
By Sean O'Connell
Cletus Kasady has wild hair, but Venom star Woody Harrelson wanted to make one change.
Venom 2 Has Screened, See What People Are Saying About Let There Be Carnage
By Dirk Libbey
The critics have seen Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Should you?
Tom Hardy Talks Critical Pans Of Venom, The Audience’s Reaction To It, And What He Wanted From The Sequel
By Sean O'Connell
Tom Hardy read the Venom reviews, then got the last laugh.
Venom: Everything You Need To Remember About The First Movie Ahead Of Let There Be Carnage
By Philip Sledge
There's a lot to remember before Carnage: Let There Be Carnage, but we're here to help.
Venom 2: That Time Woody Harrelson And Company Tried To Get Andy Serkis To Voice Carnage
By Jamil David
Woody Harrelson tried to get Andy Serkis to do the voice of Carnage in Venom 2.
The Great Venom R-Rated Debate: What Happened And Why Is The Movie Actually Going To Be PG-13
By Sarah El-Mahmoud
Venom: Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis weighs in on the movie's rating.
Tom Hardy Worked An Eddie Murphy Tribute Into Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Had To Get ‘Special Permission’ To Do It
By Sean O'Connell
If you are going to reference a classic Eddie Murphy movie, this is the way to go.
