Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Tom Hardy returns to the big screen as the lethal protector Venom, one of MARVEL’s greatest and most complex characters

Natural Born Killers

Woody Harrelson Compares Cletus Kasady From Venom: Let There Be Carnage To His Natural Born Killers Character

By Sean O'Connell

The comic book Mickey and Mallory?

'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' Interviews with Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson & Andy Serkis

By Katie Hughes, Sean O'Connell

Web-heads and symbiote bbs! Watch our exclusive interviews with the stars and director of Venom 2.

Woody Harrelson's wig

Woody Harrelson Made A Request For His Venom: Let There Be Carnage Wig, Because He Wasn’t A Fan Of The First One

By Sean O'Connell

Cletus Kasady has wild hair, but Venom star Woody Harrelson wanted to make one change.

Venom 2 Has Screened, See What People Are Saying About Let There Be Carnage

By Dirk Libbey

The critics have seen Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Should you?

Tom Hardy playing Venom

Tom Hardy Talks Critical Pans Of Venom, The Audience’s Reaction To It, And What He Wanted From The Sequel

By Sean O'Connell

Tom Hardy read the Venom reviews, then got the last laugh.

Venom (Tom Hardy) in Venom

Venom: Everything You Need To Remember About The First Movie Ahead Of Let There Be Carnage

By Philip Sledge

There's a lot to remember before Carnage: Let There Be Carnage, but we're here to help.

Woody Harrelson in Venom: Let There be Carnage

Venom 2: That Time Woody Harrelson And Company Tried To Get Andy Serkis To Voice Carnage

By Jamil David

Woody Harrelson tried to get Andy Serkis to do the voice of Carnage in Venom 2.

Carnage in Venom: Let There Be Carnage

The Great Venom R-Rated Debate: What Happened And Why Is The Movie Actually Going To Be PG-13

By Sarah El-Mahmoud

Venom: Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis weighs in on the movie's rating.

Tom Hardy Worked An Eddie Murphy Tribute Into Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Had To Get ‘Special Permission’ To Do It

By Sean O'Connell

If you are going to reference a classic Eddie Murphy movie, this is the way to go.

Venom wants to eat Spider-Man

Venom 2’s Andy Serkis Gives Hope To Spider-Man Fans Who Want A Crossover

By Sean O'Connell

How bad do Venom fans want it? Spider-Man's fate might depend on their demands.

