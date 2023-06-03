Upcoming Movies In 2024: New Movie Release Dates
A lot to look forward to in 2024.
If you thought that our 2023 movie schedule was jam-packed with exciting titles, wait until you see what is coming out in 2024. As usual, you can expect to see plenty of upcoming Marvel movies and a few new DC movies, but also forthcoming horror films are also in a scarily high supply.
Of course, there is much, much more than just new superhero movies and terrifying tales to behold on our upcoming 2024 movies schedule. Just take a look below and see for yourself.
January 2024 Movie Releases
Kevin Hart gets a Lift into action hero status with this new Netflix original movie coming out in January 2024.
|Title
|Rating
|Starring
|Release Date
|Night Swim
|TBD
|Kerry Condon, Wyatt Russell
|January 5, 2024
|Bob Marley: One Love
|TBD
|Kingsley Ben-Adir, Lashanna Lynch
|January 12, 2024
|El Muerto
|TBD
|Bad Bunny
|January 12, 2024
|Lift — Netflix Release
|TBD
|Kevin Hart, Gugu Mbatha-Raw
|January 12, 2024
|Lights Out
|TBD
|Madison Rayne, Tessa Blanchard
|January 12, 2024
|The Tiger’s Apprentice
|TBD
|Michelle Yeoh, Sandra Oh
|January 19, 2024
February 2024 Movie Releases
Dakota Johnson stars as one of Spider-Man's most unique and wisest allies in her own movie, Madame Web, which is one of February 2024's most anticipated releases.
|Title
|Rating
|Starring
|Release Date
|Imaginary
|TBD
|Suzette Lange
|February 2, 2024
|Wise Guy
|TBD
|Robert De Niro, Debra Messing
|February 2, 2024
|Untitled Dirty Dancing Project
|TBD
|TBD
|February 9, 2024
|Madame Web
|TBD
|Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney
|February 16, 2024
March 2024 Movie Releases
It appears that Godzilla and Kong will be collaborating in March 2024, which will also see the return of Miles Morales in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, Rachel Zegler as a live-action Snow White, and much more.
|Title
|Rating
|Starring
|Release Date
|Elio
|TBD
|America Ferrera, Yonas Kibreab
|March 1, 2024
|The Fall Guy
|TBD
|Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt
|March 1, 2024
|Kung Fu Panda 4
|TBD
|Jack Black, Angelina Jolie
|March 8, 2024
|A Quiet Place: Day One
|TBD
|Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn
|March 8, 2024
|Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire
|TBD
|Dan Stevens, Rebecca Hall
|March 15, 2024
|Mufasa: The Lion King
|TBD
|Aaron Pierre, Seth Rogen
|March 22, 2024
|Snow White
|TBD
|Rachel Zegler, Gal Gadot
|March 22, 2024
|Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse
|TBD
|Shameik Moore
|March 29, 2024
|Mickey 17
|TBD
|Robert Pattinson, Toni Collette
|March 29, 2024
April 2024 Movie Releases
In April 2024, Middle Earth returns to the big screen in animated form in April 2024 with The Lord of the RIngs: The War of Rohirrim.
|Title
|Rating
|Starring
|Release Date
|The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim
|TBD
|Brian Cox, Miranda Otto
|April 12, 2024
May 2024 Movie Releases
Witness Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson donning the Captain America moniker on the big screen for the first time, Anya Taylor-Joy becoming a young Furiosa, and more in May 2024.
|Title
|Rating
|Starring
|Release Date
|Captain America: New World Order
|TBD
|Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan
|May 3, 2024
|My Ex-Friend’s Wedding
|TBD
|Amanda Seyfried, Ariana DeBose
|May 10, 2024
|Furiosa
|TBD
|Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth
|May 24, 2024
|Garfield
|TBD
|Chris Pratt, Hannah Waddingham
|May 24, 2024
|Imaginary Friends
|TBD
|Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Matt Damon
|May 24, 2024
|Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
|TBD
|Owen Teague, Freya Allen
|May 24, 2024
June 2024 Movie Releases
The latest Mission: Impossible installment concludes, the emotions from Inside Out return in the sequel, Ana de Armas continues the John Wick saga with the new spin-off, Ballerina, and more in June 2024.
|Title
|Rating
|Starring
|Release Date
|Ballerina
|TBD
|Ana de Armas, Keanu Reeves
|June 7, 2024
|Karate Kid
|TBD
|TBD
|June 7, 2024
|The Watchers
|TBD
|Dakota Fanning
|June 7, 2024
|Inside Out 2
|TBD
|Amy Poehler, Lewis Black
|June 14, 2024
|Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two
|TBD
|Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson
|June 28, 2024
|Horrorscope
|TBD
|Jacob Batalon, Alana Boden
|June 28, 2024
July 2024 Movie Releases
A new team of Marvel superheroes is coming with the release of Thunderbolts in July 2024, which will see more another Despicable Me movie and a Twister "sequel" called Twisters.
|Title
|Rating
|Starring
|Release Date
|Despicable Me 4
|TBD
|Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig
|July 3, 2024
|The Hunchback of Notre Dame
|TBD
|TBD
|July 19, 2024
|Twisters
|TBD
|Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell
|July 19, 2024
|Thunderbolts
|TBD
|Harrison Ford, Florence Pugh
|July 26, 2024
August 2024 Movie Releases
A new spin on a recent Oscar-worthy horror flick comes out in August 2024 with the American remake of Denmark's Speak No Evil, among other intriguing releases.
|Title
|Rating
|Starring
|Release Date
|Harold and the Purple Crayon
|TBD
|Zachary Levi, Zooey Deschanel
|August 2, 2024
|Trap
|TBD
|Rolando Davila-Beltran
|August 2, 2024
|Speak No Evil
|TBD
|James McAvoy, Mackenzie Davis
|August 9, 2024
|They Listen
|TBD
|Katherine Waterston, Riki Lindhome
|August 9, 2024
September 2024 Movie Releases
It will be hard to decide between the long-awaited sequel to Beetlejuice and Marvel Studios' long-awaited Blade reboot, which come out the same weekend in September 2024. If only they could crossover...
|Title
|Rating
|Starring
|Release Date
|Beetlejuice 2
|TBD
|Michael Keaton, Jenna Ortega
|September 6, 2024
|Blade
|TBD
|Mahershala Ali, Mia Goth
|September 6, 2024
|Transformers One
|TBD
|Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth
|September 13, 2024
October 2024 Movie Releases
There are sure to be many couples cosplaying as Joaquin Phoenix and Laga Gaga's roles in Joker: Folie á Deux for Halloween when the musical DC sequel hits theaters in October 2024.
|Title
|Rating
|Starring
|Release Date
|Joker: Folie á Deux
|TBD
|Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga
|October 4, 2024
November 2024 Movie Releases
November 2024 is going to be a Wicked month with Part One of said broadway musical hitting the big screen and Deadpool bringing a special friend back from the dead for his MCU debut.
|Title
|Rating
|Starring
|Release Date
|Deadpool 3
|TBD
|Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman
|November 8, 2024
|Gladiator 2
|TBD
|Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington
|November 22, 2024
|Wicked: Part One
|TBD
|Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande
|November 27, 2024
December 2024 Movie Releases
James Cameron brings us back to Pandora with Avatar 3, Ben Schwartz comes back as the video game icon with Sonic the Hedgehog 3, and Jordan Peele returns to the director's chair for his fourth film in December 2024.
|Title
|Rating
|Starring
|Release Date
|Avatar 3
|TBD
|Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña
|December 20, 2024
|Sonic the Hedgehog 3
|TBD
|James Marsden, Ben Schwartz
|December 20, 2024
|Untitled Fourth Jordan Peele Film
|TBD
|TBD
|December 25, 2024
It's going to be a big year for the movies in 2024.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Jason has been writing since he was able to pick up a washable marker, with which he wrote his debut illustrated children's story, later transitioning to a short-lived comic book series and (very) amateur filmmaking before finally settling on pursuing a career in writing about movies in lieu of making them. Look for his name in just about any article related to Batman.