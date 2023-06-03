Upcoming Movies In 2024: New Movie Release Dates

By Jason Wiese
published

A lot to look forward to in 2024.

Zoe Saldana in Avatar: The Way of Water
(Image credit: Disney)
Jump to:

If you thought that our 2023 movie schedule was jam-packed with exciting titles, wait  until you see what is coming out in 2024. As usual, you can expect to see plenty of upcoming Marvel movies and a few new DC movies, but also forthcoming horror films are also in a scarily high supply.

Of course, there is much, much more than just new superhero movies and terrifying tales to behold on our upcoming 2024 movies schedule. Just take a look below and see for yourself.

Kevin Hart and cast in Lift 2023 Netflix movie

(Image credit: Netflix)

January 2024 Movie Releases

Kevin Hart gets a Lift into action hero status with this new Netflix original movie coming out in January 2024.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
TitleRatingStarringRelease Date
Night SwimTBDKerry Condon, Wyatt RussellJanuary 5, 2024
Bob Marley: One LoveTBDKingsley Ben-Adir, Lashanna LynchJanuary 12, 2024
El MuertoTBDBad BunnyJanuary 12, 2024
Lift — Netflix ReleaseTBDKevin Hart, Gugu Mbatha-RawJanuary 12, 2024
Lights OutTBDMadison Rayne, Tessa BlanchardJanuary 12, 2024
The Tiger’s ApprenticeTBDMichelle Yeoh, Sandra OhJanuary 19, 2024

Cassandra Webb is Madame Web in Marvel Comics

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

February 2024 Movie Releases

Dakota Johnson stars as one of Spider-Man's most unique and wisest allies in her own movie, Madame Web, which is one of February 2024's most anticipated releases.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
TitleRatingStarringRelease Date
ImaginaryTBDSuzette LangeFebruary 2, 2024
Wise GuyTBDRobert De Niro, Debra MessingFebruary 2, 2024
Untitled Dirty Dancing ProjectTBDTBDFebruary 9, 2024
Madame WebTBDDakota Johnson, Sydney SweeneyFebruary 16, 2024

Kong punching Gidzilla

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

March 2024 Movie Releases

It appears that Godzilla and Kong will be collaborating in March 2024, which will also see the return of Miles Morales in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, Rachel Zegler as a live-action Snow White, and much more.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
TitleRatingStarringRelease Date
ElioTBDAmerica Ferrera, Yonas KibreabMarch 1, 2024
The Fall GuyTBDRyan Gosling, Emily BluntMarch 1, 2024
Kung Fu Panda 4TBDJack Black, Angelina JolieMarch 8, 2024
A Quiet Place: Day OneTBDLupita Nyong'o, Joseph QuinnMarch 8, 2024
Godzilla x Kong: The New EmpireTBDDan Stevens, Rebecca HallMarch 15, 2024
Mufasa: The Lion KingTBDAaron Pierre, Seth RogenMarch 22, 2024
Snow WhiteTBDRachel Zegler, Gal GadotMarch 22, 2024
Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-VerseTBDShameik MooreMarch 29, 2024
Mickey 17TBDRobert Pattinson, Toni ColletteMarch 29, 2024

first look at lord of the rings tv series

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

April 2024 Movie Releases

In April 2024, Middle Earth returns to the big screen in animated form in April 2024 with The Lord of the RIngs: The War of Rohirrim.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
TitleRatingStarringRelease Date
The Lord of the Rings: The War of the RohirrimTBDBrian Cox, Miranda OttoApril 12, 2024

Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson suited up as new Captain America

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

May 2024 Movie Releases

Witness Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson donning the Captain America moniker on the big screen for the first time, Anya Taylor-Joy becoming a young Furiosa, and more in May 2024.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
TitleRatingStarringRelease Date
Captain America: New World OrderTBDAnthony Mackie, Sebastian StanMay 3, 2024
My Ex-Friend’s WeddingTBDAmanda Seyfried, Ariana DeBoseMay 10, 2024
FuriosaTBDAnya Taylor-Joy, Chris HemsworthMay 24, 2024
GarfieldTBDChris Pratt, Hannah WaddinghamMay 24, 2024
Imaginary FriendsTBDPhoebe Waller-Bridge, Matt DamonMay 24, 2024
Kingdom of the Planet of the ApesTBDOwen Teague, Freya AllenMay 24, 2024

Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

June 2024 Movie Releases

The latest Mission: Impossible installment concludes, the emotions from Inside Out return in the sequel, Ana de Armas continues the John Wick saga with the new spin-off, Ballerina, and more in June 2024.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
TitleRatingStarringRelease Date
BallerinaTBDAna de Armas, Keanu ReevesJune 7, 2024
Karate KidTBDTBDJune 7, 2024
The WatchersTBDDakota FanningJune 7, 2024
Inside Out 2TBDAmy Poehler, Lewis BlackJune 14, 2024
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part TwoTBDTom Cruise, Rebecca FergusonJune 28, 2024
HorrorscopeTBDJacob Batalon, Alana BodenJune 28, 2024

Concept artwork of the MCU's Thunderbolts lineup

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

July 2024 Movie Releases

A new team of Marvel superheroes is coming with the release of Thunderbolts in July 2024, which will see more another Despicable Me movie and a Twister "sequel" called Twisters.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
TitleRatingStarringRelease Date
Despicable Me 4TBDSteve Carell, Kristen WiigJuly 3, 2024
The Hunchback of Notre DameTBDTBDJuly 19, 2024
TwistersTBDDaisy Edgar-Jones, Glen PowellJuly 19, 2024
ThunderboltsTBDHarrison Ford, Florence PughJuly 26, 2024

Morten Burian in Speak No Evil

(Image credit: Profile Pictures)

August 2024 Movie Releases

A new spin on a recent Oscar-worthy horror flick comes out in August 2024 with the American remake of Denmark's Speak No Evil, among other intriguing releases.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
TitleRatingStarringRelease Date
Harold and the Purple CrayonTBDZachary Levi, Zooey DeschanelAugust 2, 2024
TrapTBDRolando Davila-BeltranAugust 2, 2024
Speak No EvilTBDJames McAvoy, Mackenzie DavisAugust 9, 2024
They ListenTBDKatherine Waterston, Riki LindhomeAugust 9, 2024

Michael Keaton in Beetlejuice

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

September 2024 Movie Releases

It will be hard to decide between the long-awaited sequel to Beetlejuice and Marvel Studios' long-awaited Blade reboot, which come out the same weekend in September 2024. If only they could crossover...

Swipe to scroll horizontally
TitleRatingStarringRelease Date
Beetlejuice 2TBDMichael Keaton, Jenna OrtegaSeptember 6, 2024
BladeTBDMahershala Ali, Mia GothSeptember 6, 2024
Transformers OneTBDScarlett Johansson, Chris HemsworthSeptember 13, 2024

Joaquin Phoenix as clowned-up Arthur Fleck in Joker

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

October 2024 Movie Releases

There are sure to be many couples cosplaying as Joaquin Phoenix and Laga Gaga's roles in Joker: Folie á Deux for Halloween when the musical DC sequel hits theaters in October 2024.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
TitleRatingStarringRelease Date
Joker: Folie á DeuxTBDJoaquin Phoenix, Lady GagaOctober 4, 2024

Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

November 2024 Movie Releases

November 2024 is going to be a Wicked month with Part One of said broadway musical hitting the big screen and Deadpool bringing a special friend back from the dead for his MCU debut.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
TitleRatingStarringRelease Date
Deadpool 3TBDRyan Reynolds, Hugh JackmanNovember 8, 2024
Gladiator 2TBDPedro Pascal, Denzel WashingtonNovember 22, 2024
Wicked: Part OneTBDCynthia Erivo, Ariana GrandeNovember 27, 2024

Jordan Peele in The Twilight Zone.

(Image credit: Paramount Plus)

December 2024 Movie Releases

James Cameron brings us back to Pandora with Avatar 3, Ben Schwartz comes back as the video game icon with Sonic the Hedgehog 3, and Jordan Peele returns to the director's chair for his fourth film in December 2024.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
TitleRatingStarringRelease Date
Avatar 3TBDSam Worthington, Zoe SaldañaDecember 20, 2024
Sonic the Hedgehog 3TBDJames Marsden, Ben SchwartzDecember 20, 2024
Untitled Fourth Jordan Peele FilmTBDTBDDecember 25, 2024

It's going to be a big year for the movies in 2024.

Jason Wiese
Jason Wiese
Content Writer

Jason has been writing since he was able to pick up a washable marker, with which he wrote his debut illustrated children's story, later transitioning to a short-lived comic book series and (very) amateur filmmaking before finally settling on pursuing a career in writing about movies in lieu of making them. Look for his name in just about any article related to Batman.