Upcoming Movies In 2024: New Movie Release Dates

If you thought that our 2023 movie schedule was jam-packed with exciting titles, wait until you see what is coming out in 2024. As usual, you can expect to see plenty of upcoming Marvel movies and a few new DC movies, but also forthcoming horror films are also in a scarily high supply.

Of course, there is much, much more than just new superhero movies and terrifying tales to behold on our upcoming 2024 movies schedule. Just take a look below and see for yourself.

January 2024 Movie Releases

Kevin Hart gets a Lift into action hero status with this new Netflix original movie coming out in January 2024.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Title Rating Starring Release Date Night Swim TBD Kerry Condon, Wyatt Russell January 5, 2024 Bob Marley: One Love TBD Kingsley Ben-Adir, Lashanna Lynch January 12, 2024 El Muerto TBD Bad Bunny January 12, 2024 Lift — Netflix Release TBD Kevin Hart, Gugu Mbatha-Raw January 12, 2024 Lights Out TBD Madison Rayne, Tessa Blanchard January 12, 2024 The Tiger’s Apprentice TBD Michelle Yeoh, Sandra Oh January 19, 2024

February 2024 Movie Releases

Dakota Johnson stars as one of Spider-Man's most unique and wisest allies in her own movie, Madame Web, which is one of February 2024's most anticipated releases.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Title Rating Starring Release Date Imaginary TBD Suzette Lange February 2, 2024 Wise Guy TBD Robert De Niro, Debra Messing February 2, 2024 Untitled Dirty Dancing Project TBD TBD February 9, 2024 Madame Web TBD Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney February 16, 2024

March 2024 Movie Releases

It appears that Godzilla and Kong will be collaborating in March 2024, which will also see the return of Miles Morales in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, Rachel Zegler as a live-action Snow White, and much more.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Title Rating Starring Release Date Elio TBD America Ferrera, Yonas Kibreab March 1, 2024 The Fall Guy TBD Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt March 1, 2024 Kung Fu Panda 4 TBD Jack Black, Angelina Jolie March 8, 2024 A Quiet Place: Day One TBD Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn March 8, 2024 Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire TBD Dan Stevens, Rebecca Hall March 15, 2024 Mufasa: The Lion King TBD Aaron Pierre, Seth Rogen March 22, 2024 Snow White TBD Rachel Zegler, Gal Gadot March 22, 2024 Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse TBD Shameik Moore March 29, 2024 Mickey 17 TBD Robert Pattinson, Toni Collette March 29, 2024

April 2024 Movie Releases

In April 2024, Middle Earth returns to the big screen in animated form in April 2024 with The Lord of the RIngs: The War of Rohirrim.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Title Rating Starring Release Date The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim TBD Brian Cox, Miranda Otto April 12, 2024

May 2024 Movie Releases

Witness Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson donning the Captain America moniker on the big screen for the first time, Anya Taylor-Joy becoming a young Furiosa, and more in May 2024.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Title Rating Starring Release Date Captain America: New World Order TBD Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan May 3, 2024 My Ex-Friend’s Wedding TBD Amanda Seyfried, Ariana DeBose May 10, 2024 Furiosa TBD Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth May 24, 2024 Garfield TBD Chris Pratt, Hannah Waddingham May 24, 2024 Imaginary Friends TBD Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Matt Damon May 24, 2024 Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes TBD Owen Teague, Freya Allen May 24, 2024

June 2024 Movie Releases

The latest Mission: Impossible installment concludes, the emotions from Inside Out return in the sequel, Ana de Armas continues the John Wick saga with the new spin-off, Ballerina, and more in June 2024.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Title Rating Starring Release Date Ballerina TBD Ana de Armas, Keanu Reeves June 7, 2024 Karate Kid TBD TBD June 7, 2024 The Watchers TBD Dakota Fanning June 7, 2024 Inside Out 2 TBD Amy Poehler, Lewis Black June 14, 2024 Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two TBD Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson June 28, 2024 Horrorscope TBD Jacob Batalon, Alana Boden June 28, 2024

July 2024 Movie Releases

A new team of Marvel superheroes is coming with the release of Thunderbolts in July 2024, which will see more another Despicable Me movie and a Twister "sequel" called Twisters.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Title Rating Starring Release Date Despicable Me 4 TBD Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig July 3, 2024 The Hunchback of Notre Dame TBD TBD July 19, 2024 Twisters TBD Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell July 19, 2024 Thunderbolts TBD Harrison Ford, Florence Pugh July 26, 2024

August 2024 Movie Releases

A new spin on a recent Oscar-worthy horror flick comes out in August 2024 with the American remake of Denmark's Speak No Evil, among other intriguing releases.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Title Rating Starring Release Date Harold and the Purple Crayon TBD Zachary Levi, Zooey Deschanel August 2, 2024 Trap TBD Rolando Davila-Beltran August 2, 2024 Speak No Evil TBD James McAvoy, Mackenzie Davis August 9, 2024 They Listen TBD Katherine Waterston, Riki Lindhome August 9, 2024

September 2024 Movie Releases

It will be hard to decide between the long-awaited sequel to Beetlejuice and Marvel Studios' long-awaited Blade reboot, which come out the same weekend in September 2024. If only they could crossover...

Swipe to scroll horizontally Title Rating Starring Release Date Beetlejuice 2 TBD Michael Keaton, Jenna Ortega September 6, 2024 Blade TBD Mahershala Ali, Mia Goth September 6, 2024 Transformers One TBD Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth September 13, 2024

October 2024 Movie Releases

There are sure to be many couples cosplaying as Joaquin Phoenix and Laga Gaga's roles in Joker: Folie á Deux for Halloween when the musical DC sequel hits theaters in October 2024.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Title Rating Starring Release Date Joker: Folie á Deux TBD Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga October 4, 2024

November 2024 Movie Releases

November 2024 is going to be a Wicked month with Part One of said broadway musical hitting the big screen and Deadpool bringing a special friend back from the dead for his MCU debut.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Title Rating Starring Release Date Deadpool 3 TBD Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman November 8, 2024 Gladiator 2 TBD Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington November 22, 2024 Wicked: Part One TBD Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande November 27, 2024

December 2024 Movie Releases

James Cameron brings us back to Pandora with Avatar 3, Ben Schwartz comes back as the video game icon with Sonic the Hedgehog 3, and Jordan Peele returns to the director's chair for his fourth film in December 2024.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Title Rating Starring Release Date Avatar 3 TBD Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña December 20, 2024 Sonic the Hedgehog 3 TBD James Marsden, Ben Schwartz December 20, 2024 Untitled Fourth Jordan Peele Film TBD TBD December 25, 2024

It's going to be a big year for the movies in 2024.