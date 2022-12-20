Interviews
Dave Bautista Raves About Dune Part Two: ‘S**t Gets Real’
By Mike Reyes published
Dave Bautista has proven there's no such thing as too early when it comes to hyping Dune: Part Two.
The Last Of Us’ Storm Reid Warns Fans About Being ‘Heartbroken’ When They Finally Watch Riley And Ellie’s Episode
By Nick Venable published
CinemaBlend spoke with The Last of Us' Storm Reid about Riley's upcoming introduction, and implies it'll be a rough one for viewers.
Quantum Leap Writer Says NBC Agreed To Transgender Storyline In Primetime With ‘No Hesitation'
By Mick Joest published
Quantum Leap's Shakina Nayfack said NBC had "no hesitation" when approached about featuring a transgender storyline on the primetime series.
Legion Of Super-Heroes Writer Shares The ‘Key Element’ She’d Like To See If The DC Superhero Team Gets A Live-Action Movie
By Adam Holmes published
Josie Campbell, who wrote the Legion of Super-Heroes' animated movie, knows what she’d like to see from these characters in a live-action movie.
The Proud Family’s Producers Pitched A Live-Action Version Of The Disney Show, And It Sounds Wild
By Erik Swann published
The Proud Family's Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar reveal their idea for a live-action version of the Disney hit.
M. Night Shyamalan Does Have A Movie He’d Want To Wipe From His Filmography, But There’s A Twist
By Ryan LaBee published
The Signs director was asked which of his films he’s ready to sacrifice to save the world, and his answer is very much on brand.
Knock At The Cabin’s Rupert Grint On What He Likes About Playing Unlikable Characters
By Mike Reyes published
Rupert Grint has offered some specific reflections on why he likes unlikable characters, including Knock at the Cabin's Redmond.
Legion Of Super-Heroes’ Harry Shum Jr. Explains Why He’d Like To Play A Villain In A Live-Action Superhero Movie Following His Time As Brainiac 5
By Adam Holmes published
After voicing Brainiac 5 in Legion of Super-Heroes, Harry Shum Jr. explained why he’d like to play a villain for a live-action superhero movie.
Disney California Adventure’s New World Of Color Almost Didn’t Include Walt Disney
By Dirk Libbey published
Walt Disney has a prominent role in the new World of Color show, but that wasn't always the plan.
