Interviews

The 'Avatar 2' cast in an interview with CinemaBlend
(Image credit: CinemaBlend)

CinemaBlend frequently sits down with the talent who are responsible for the movies, television shows, streaming features, and pop-culture moments that you want to be reading more about. From Tom Hanks to the cast of Avatar: The Way of Water, from the latest contestant on The Masked Singer to the cast of Yellowstone, CinemaBlend ample time for exclusive conversations with Hollywood's biggest stars.

And CinemaBlend prides itself on asking talent the questions that they aren't hearing from every other outlet, leading to passionate answers that are meant to educate and entertain you, our readers. If they are important in Hollywood, they are speaking with CinemaBlend.

Latest Interviews

Dave Bautista looking concerned as Beast Rabban Harkonnen in Dune.

Dave Bautista Raves About Dune Part Two: ‘S**t Gets Real’

By Mike Reyes published

Dave Bautista has proven there's no such thing as too early when it comes to hyping Dune: Part Two.

Ellie and Riley in photo booth in The Last of Us Left Behind

The Last Of Us’ Storm Reid Warns Fans About Being ‘Heartbroken’ When They Finally Watch Riley And Ellie’s Episode

By Nick Venable published

CinemaBlend spoke with The Last of Us' Storm Reid about Riley's upcoming introduction, and implies it'll be a rough one for viewers.

Josielyn Aguilera in Quantum Leap on NBC

Quantum Leap Writer Says NBC Agreed To Transgender Storyline In Primetime With ‘No Hesitation'

By Mick Joest published

Quantum Leap's Shakina Nayfack said NBC had "no hesitation" when approached about featuring a transgender storyline on the primetime series.

Supergirl watching Arm-Fall-Off-Boy in front of other Legion of Super-Heroes members

Legion Of Super-Heroes Writer Shares The ‘Key Element’ She’d Like To See If The DC Superhero Team Gets A Live-Action Movie

By Adam Holmes published

Josie Campbell, who wrote the Legion of Super-Heroes' animated movie, knows what she’d like to see from these characters in a live-action movie.

The Prouds on The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

The Proud Family’s Producers Pitched A Live-Action Version Of The Disney Show, And It Sounds Wild

By Erik Swann published

The Proud Family's Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar reveal their idea for a live-action version of the Disney hit.

M. Night Shyamalan

M. Night Shyamalan Does Have A Movie He’d Want To Wipe From His Filmography, But There’s A Twist

By Ryan LaBee published

The Signs director was asked which of his films he’s ready to sacrifice to save the world, and his answer is very much on brand.

Abby Quinn, Dave Bautista, and Nikki Amuka-Bird look on as Rupert Grint holds a weapon in Knock at the Cabin.

Knock At The Cabin’s Rupert Grint On What He Likes About Playing Unlikable Characters

By Mike Reyes published

Rupert Grint has offered some specific reflections on why he likes unlikable characters, including Knock at the Cabin's Redmond.

Harry Shum Jr.'s version of Brainiac 5 in Legion of Super-Heroes

Legion Of Super-Heroes’ Harry Shum Jr. Explains Why He’d Like To Play A Villain In A Live-Action Superhero Movie Following His Time As Brainiac 5

By Adam Holmes published

After voicing Brainiac 5 in Legion of Super-Heroes, Harry Shum Jr. explained why he’d like to play a villain for a live-action superhero movie.

Walt Disney's Wonderful World of Color

Disney California Adventure’s New World Of Color Almost Didn’t Include Walt Disney

By Dirk Libbey published

Walt Disney has a prominent role in the new World of Color show, but that wasn't always the plan.

The cast of 'Knock at the Cabin' in an interview with CinemaBlend.

'Knock at the Cabin' Interviews With Dave Bautista, Rupert Grint And More

By Mike Reyes, Katie Hughes published

Watch 'Knock at the Cabin' stars Dave Bautista, Rupert Grint, Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge chat about their new M. Night Shyamalan thriller.

