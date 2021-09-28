​CINEMABLEND is the web’s most popular, independently owned movies and entertainment media brand. We’re redefining the way entertainment news is covered on the internet by focusing on the things our readers care about most. Our shareable stories reach a global audience of nearly 15M readers a month, and we’re not done growing. There’s nothing like us, be a part of something unique and challenging.

Open Positions:

We currently have no open positions.

All applicants must be over 18 years of age.