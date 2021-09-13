The Omen
Mysterious deaths surround an American ambassador. Could the child that he is raising actually be the devil's son?
Latest about the omen
The Little Kid From The Omen Grew Up And Now He's Going To Jail
By Conner Schwerdtfeger
Harvey Spencer Stephens, the actor best known for his work as Damien Thorn in The Omen, was recently arrested and is officially headed to jail.
The Omen Is Getting A Prequel, Here's What We Know
By Adam Holmes
10 years after the last entry in the series, The Omen world is being revisited, but this time around, they’re going back in time to tell a prequel tale. Get the latest.
The Fear Monger: Michael Bay Making A New Omen Remake, Monstrumologist Adaptation In The Works
By Nick Venable
