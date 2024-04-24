'I Gotta Get Ready For Bautista!': Jason Momoa’s Getting Back To The Gym After His Dad Bod Phase, And The Video Does Not Disappoint

Given the ongoing popularity of the superhero genre, plenty of actors have jumped in and taking a role from the comics. Jason Momoa's run as Aquaman ended with The Lost Kingdom, and he's been keeping busy with a number of other projects... while also joking about his dad bod. Now Momoa’s getting back to the gym after his dad bod phase, and the video does not disappoint.

While Jason Momoa isn't shy about showing off his body, he's no longer as ripped as he was in Justice League (which can be streamed with a Max subscription). But that's seemingly going to change, at least according to Momoa's Instagram post at the gym. Check out the video of him working out, name dropping actors like Dave Bautista and Chris Hemsworth in the process.

And that's why Momoa is such a beloved celebrity. The public loves his big personality, and how it translates to his performance in projects like Dune. We'll just have to continue following his fitness journey, and see if Momoa gets Justice League ripped again.

Seeing Momoa focus on his physique might get some fans excited that he'll appear in an upcoming DC movie, albeit not as Aquaman. It's currently unclear, but he specifically referenced another upcoming movie: The Wrecking Crew. In it he'll reunite with Dune co-star Dave Bautista, who he specifically mentioned in the above video. Momoa said:

Trying to get fit because I’m supposedly over the pounds and lbs. You know what’s happening? I gotta get ready for Bautista and every actor that’s gonna be casted on Wrecking Crew. Check this out… they’re trying to get me a little skinny.

Dave Bautista has a hulking physicality, no doubt thanks to his roots in professional wrestling. And as such, Momoa wants to make sure he looks the part when sharing the screen with him. Because while his Aquaman 2 suit gave him some fake muscles, the Guardians of the Galaxy alum is the real thing.

Of course, Bautista isn't the only person that Jason Momoa called out in his viral video. He also name-dropped Chris Hemsworth, saying:

So Hemsworth and all you awesome studs I'm coming for ya!

Momoa and Hemsworth have fake beefed online about fitness, and it looks like that's continuing in this recent Instagram video. And thanks to this, I really want to see the pair of actors collaborate on a movie project. After seeing Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's faux feud pay off in Deadpool & Wolverine, maybe they could get the same treatment. Fingers crossed.

Jason Momoa is attached to a bunch of upcoming projects including The Wrecking Crew. Unfortunately, he didn't reprise his role as Duncan Idaho in Dune 2. While we wait for him to return to the big screen, check the 2024 movie release dates.