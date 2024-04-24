Is Cassandra Nova's Headquarters A Dead Ant-Man? 9 Marvel Questions We Have After The Deadpool And Wolverine Trailer

The latest look at Deadpool & Wolverine is here, and boy, is it filled with all sorts of things that'll make your head spin. The new Deadpool 3 trailer is no doubt going to have readers as psyched as the two heroes because it's packed with reveals like Cassandra Nova's headquarters seemingly being inside the corpse of a dead Ant-Man.

After watching the trailer a few times... or ten, I have many questions about the Merc With A Mouth's first foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Here are a number of the things that crossed my mind throughout these watches. I'm hoping to learn a lot more about them when the movie comes out.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Is That A Dead Ant-Man?

It would appear that Cassandra Nova is operating out of base that is composed of a dead Ant-Man in his giant form. At first, I thought the suit could be empty, but upon capturing a freeze frame, you can see the teeth and skull of the Ant-Man, which is likely a variant of the one readers commonly know from the MCU. It's a pretty spooky place to set up shop, and perhaps needed to make this undoubtedly silly movie a tad more serious.

Will Daredevil & Wolverine Discuss Charles Xavier's Westchester Incident?

Deadpool & Wolverine makes a brief reference to Hugh Jackman's Wolverine being unable to save his own world, and we have to wonder why. Given the fact the last thing we saw from the character was Logan, I'd wonder if Charles Xavier's "Westchester Incident" was involved in this in any way. The movie never fully detailed the incident that put Logan and Charles on the run, and it could factor into this movie in some way. Given that we may never be hearing about the Fox universe by the end of this movie, it would be great to have it referenced. Of course, it's also possible this Wolverine is a variant not tied to Logan at all.

Is That A Wolverine Variant At The Poker Table?

We now know that Deadpool reconnects with Wolverine in the bar scene, and considering most of the latest trailer shows them in a wasteland, it would appear that poker scene of Wolverine at a poker table in the first Deadpool 3 trailer might not be all that significant to the overall plot. There were rumors that Hugh Jackman was playing "multiple Wolverines" in the movie, and I wonder if that's a variant of the hero briefly used for a gag or something like that. I've even seen rumors of surprise actors portraying the mutant, but we'll just have to wait and see.

Where Is Alioth In This Scene?

Alioth, the trans-dimensional creature first introduced in Loki, makes an appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine, but it's not entirely clear where the creature is in the brief shot. Is the creature being weaponized to swallow up the Fox continuity of X-Men characters? It's possible, but this character typically guards the Void, and given the TVA has a role in this movie, I could see that location making an appearance as well.

Is Ghost Rider Appearing?

During the sequence that feels like an homage to Mad Max, we get a quick look at a vehicle that's purple with red flames painted on. There have been surprise cameos teased for Deadpool & Wolverine, and we even spotted two familiar faces in the trailer. The vehicle in question just has me thinking about Ghost Rider and wondering if the hero could make a surprise appearance in the movie. It wouldn't be the weirdest moment, I'm sure, and if how awesome would it be to see Nicolas Cage make a surprise appearance in the Marvel movie? This is mostly wishful thinking on my part, but I don't think it's impossible.

Why Is Deadpool In Danger Of Losing All He Loves?

Deadpool mentions in the trailer that he's in danger of losing everything he loves, which is really interesting to me. I'm guessing that whatever his reason for agreeing to help the TVA out is tied to the fact that his own reality could be permanently erased from existence. In fairness, I think the only way to properly motivate Deadpool to complete any mission is if it's in his best interest or pays a lot of money, so I can understand why the stakes are so dire for him in this movie.

Who Opened The Portal For Them To Jump Through (And Where Are They Going)?

One of the most interesting scenes in the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer shows the two heroes diving through a portal presumably created by someone with sorcerer abilities. We do know that a Deadpool cameo was scrapped from Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, so maybe some strings were pulled to give Benedict Cumberbatch a brief cameo in this movie. I could also see Wong being in the mix as well considering he's become the MCU MVP in the latest phase of Marvel movies. Regardless of who it is, I'm interested to see where in the multiverse DP and Wolvie are going and why they're headed there.

What's Up With Wolverine's Claws?

When we see Logan try to use his claws against Wade in the bar scene, they seem to be stuck within his body. Deadpool, being the eloquent wordsmith that he is, equates it to "whiskey dick," seemingly indicating there's some mental barrier preventing the hero from getting a full extension of his adamantium claws. We do eventually see him get them out fully, so maybe this is like when Spider-Man temporarily lost his powers in one of the greatest moments of Spider-Man 2? Or maybe it could just be whiskey dick, like Deadpool said.

Is This Movie Limited To Mutants From The Fox Era?

Obviously, we know this movie will feature a few mutants, but will those mutants be exclusively ones that we've seen prior in reveals for the movie or previous X-Men movies? Not that I'm expecting to see the characters from X-Men '97, as cool as that would be, but it would be cool to see a new mutant or two that will appear in the next generation of X-Men movies being made for Marvel. I know that would ramp up my excitement for the MCU much higher than it currently is, so I'm crossing my fingers for some surprising new characters.

Deadpool & Wolverine is expected to hit theaters on July 26th, where we'll hopefully get all of our above questions answered. I'm very excited about it and other upcoming Marvel movies on the way, so hopefully I'm not let down by this third installment in the Deadpool franchise!