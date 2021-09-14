Trending

Paranormal Activity 2

After experiencing what they think are "break-ins", a family sets up security cameras around their home, only to realize that the events unfolding before them are more sinister than they originally thought.

Paranormal Activity 2 Paranormals Harder On Blu-ray And DVD This February

By David Wharton

The sequel to the "found-footage" tale of unfriendly things going bump in the night is coming home with new footage and an unrated cut

Paranormal Activity 3 Coming Next Halloween

By Josh Tyler

Weekend Box Office - Sequel Horrors Haunt Theaters

By Scott Gwin

Halloween. The season of costumes, trick-or-treating, and that classic American tradition: making something cheap and and selling it to the unwitting masses for a tidy profit.

Buy A Ticket To See Paranormal Activity 2, Recieve A Free Copy Of The First Movie

By Eric Eisenberg

It goes without saying that most people interested in seeing Paranormal Activity 2 are fans of the original, the low-budget horror film that ended

Brief But Terrifying TV Spot For Paranormal Activity 2

By Will LeBlanc

New Paranormal Activity 2 Trailer: You Demanded It

By Katey Rich

Of course, no one has seen Paranormal Activity 2 yet, so the film's new trailer is back to showing you the audience responding to the first movie

Paranormal Activity 2 Goes Viral in this Creepy Video

By Ryan Matsunaga

See Paranormal Activity 2 In Your Hometown First By Demanding It

By Eric Eisenberg

Studios were terrified for years to put anything up against the Saw franchise during Halloween time. Then, last year, a tiny shoe-string budget flick called Paranormal Activity proved to

Saw 3D: New Teaser Trailer, New Release Date And More

By Perri Nemiroff

Paranormal Activity 2 Trailer Being Pulled From Theaters, Too Scary For Twilight Audiences

By Josh Tyler

