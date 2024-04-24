After Quiet On Set Success, ID Is Putting The TV Spotlight On Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter And Brother Aaron Carter

Even though the Nickelodeon-focused docuseries Quiet on Set has sparked both a backlash from some who voluntarily participated and angry reactions from stars who stated they didn’t want to participate , the project was watched by a ton of people on Investigation Discovery, and it continues to be a top draw for those with Max subscriptions . So it only makes sense that the network’s Powers That Be already have another high-profile unscripted deep dive in the works, this time honing in on controversy-tethered pop star siblings Nick and Aaron Carter.

The brothers, who each garnered millions of fans with their musical stylings from the late ‘90s onward, will be at the center of the new project titled Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter. Like the initial plans with Quiet on Set, Fallen Idols will be a four-part docuseries that will air across two successive nights: Monday, May 27, and Tuesday, May 28. Both will kick off at 9:00 p,.m. ET on ID and Max.

What Topics Will Fallen Idols: Nick And Aaron Carter Cover?

Given that this is a cable docuseries, it’s 100% expected that the project will delve heavily into the brothers’ fraught relationship, which soured heavily in more recent years, as well as their respective rapid rises to the top of the pop culture zeitgeist, and their subsequent tumbles out of the limelight.

More specifically, Fallen Idols will dig into the 2022 sexual assault accusations and lawsuit against Nick Carter, stemming from Dream singer and actress Melissa Schuman’s initial 2017 allegations, as well as other similar claims made by other women. It was at this time when the younger brother, who’d been at the center of his own controversial incidents involving substance abuse and mental health issues, chose to side with his brother’s accusers, which made things even more unstable between them, all the way up to Aaron Carter’s death in November 2022. (Which was followed one month later by their sister Bobbie Jean’s death .)

Who Will Be Interviewed For Fallen Idols?

Since a project like this would feel pretty empty without people who were close to the brothers speaking out, Investigation Discovery lined up several key interviewees for the docuseries. All three of Nick Carter’s accusers — Melissa Schuman, Ashley Repp, and Shay Ruth — will appear in the project sharing their “emotional, powerful insights” into their allegations against the Backstreet Boys member. As well, they will discuss the backlashes they each went through after going public with their claims.

As well, the four-parter will apparently feature a “member of the Carter family,” though without that relative being identified in the press release. But it’ll also feature Aaron Carter’s former fiancé Melanie Martin and Nick Carter’s ex-girlfriend Kaya Jones, with both offering their personal takes on how fame and public scrutiny played into the brothers’ relationship and their falling out.

As it goes with projects of this sort, Fallen Idols will also serve as a general exploration into the darker sides of fame and fortune, and the ways modern society has made achieving justice difficult for anyone making accusations against celebrities.

It remains to be seen whether or not Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter will make the same kind of splash as Quiet on Set, but I’m betting there are plenty of fans who will find it troublesome for this project to air less than two years after the younger musician’s death.

Check out the first trailer for the project below.

Fallen Idols is set to debut its first two episodes on Investigation Discovery and Max on Monday, May 27, with the third and fourth installments airing on Tuesday, May 28, at 9:00 p.m. Head to our 2024 TV premiere schedule to see what else is on the way soon.