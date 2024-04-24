Eddie Murphy And Pete Davidson's New Movie Is Under Federal Investigation After An Action Sequence 'Did Not Go As Planned'

One of Eddie Murphy’s upcoming movies is currently in production but recently faced an on-set issue. The Amazon MGM Studios film, which is titled The Pick Up and also stars Pete Davidson and more, made headlines earlier this week after “several” crew members were apparently injured . The studio confirmed that information via a statement and at the time, said that it was “in the process of gathering facts.” Now, it’s been confirmed that a federal investigation has been launched.

The inquiry into this matter is being handled by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, according to The Hollywood Reporter . It was previously reported that the incident occurred while second-unit production on the film was in progress. At the time, the crew was allegedly filming a “pre-rehearsed” action sequence, which “did not go as planned.” A representative from the U.S. Department of Labor shared new comments with the trade, confirming that the situation is being analyzed:

As the investigation is open, we are unable to provide preliminary or interim information at this time.

Per the Associated Press’ original report, the incident occurred on Saturday, April 20 on the film’s set in Georgia. At the time, a truck was being utilized to shoot a sequence, and it apparently “locked up” and hit another vehicle. An unnamed source for the outlet described the ordeal as “a completely freak accident” and said that it “wasn’t even a complicated or dangerous stunt.” Two members of the crew were reportedly taken to the hospital and, as of Tuesday, one remained hospitalized. AP states that bumps, bruises and broken bones were among the injuries suffered by those involved.

Eddie Murphy, the other primary members of the cast and director Tim Story were not on set when everything occurred due to this being second-unit. For the moment, it seems that production will not be delayed as well.

The Pick Up is part of a three-film deal that Eddie Murphy signed with Amazon in 2021, which included Coming 2 America and Christmas movie Candy Cane Lane . Both were widely viewed by Prime Video subscription holders, per the streamer. Plot details have yet to be revealed, but what’s known is that it will see Murphy and Pete Davidson part of an ensemble that includes Keke Palmer, Eva Longoria, Andrew Dice Clay, Jack Kesy, Ismael Cruz Córdova and Marshawn Lynch. Described as a heist film, it could fall in line with the action fare present in some of Murphy’s best movies .

With details on the investigation mostly unclear to the general public, it can’t be said just how long it might persist. One would assume that some of the findings might be released once it’s been completed. It’s also unclear how much longer The Pick Up will be filming, and it hasn’t been confirmed if it’ll secure a release date on the 2024 movie schedule .