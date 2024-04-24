Doctor Who Fans Dragged The Show's Latest Look At The Beatles, And One Of The Actors Responded

We're all eager for the cast of Doctor Who to return for Season 14, though a new look at some upcoming guest stars has led to some wild reactions from the fandom. Doctor Who Magazine shared a clear look at each of the actors playing The Beatles for an impending episode, and the resounding consensus is they fall short of reaching "Fab Four" status. As the fandom continues making jokes and sharing memes, one of the actors spoke out and shared his thoughts on it all.

Before that, however, readers should get visibly acquainted with what the band looks like in Doctor Who before streaming the episode when it arrives in May for those with a Disney+ subscription. Here's the album-spoofing photo of the iconic band that, as many are pointing out, doesn't look too much like the John, Paul, George, or Ringo we all know and love.

I know which one is meant to be John Lennon simply because of the iconic circular glasses, but after that, it's anyone's guess. Some even say Ringo looks more like actor Simon Helberg, who plays Howard Wolowitz on The Big Bang Theory. I can't say I disagree, as I briefly thought I missed the memo on the former Big Bang cast member's next gig.

Now that the jokes are on the internet, James Hoyle, the actor actually playing Ringo in the episode, has spoken out. Hoyle made a TikTok video speaking about the situation, and posted a high-energy video responding to what people were saying:

I am getting roasted online, literally, right now...I have been getting loads of messages from people wondering if I'm in the news for Doctor Who, which, yes I am. It was a great show to work on I absolutely loved it. But they just released their latest cover photo for Doctor Who Magazine...on the bottom right that's me and I play a Beatle. And people have their opinions! That's fine! But I have been humbled very quickly by some of the comments...I do, maybe I do have a look of Howard Wolowitz, but it's just one photo, babes! Wait until you see the show.

James Hoyle and others will appear in a much-discussed Doctor Who episode, in part because The Beatles are appearing. This episode will also feature a new villain named Maestro played by Jinkx Monsoon, of which there are a lot of theories being made by fans. There are even some who believe "Maestro" is just another name for The Master, and that Monsoon will be playing the infamous villain.

There's so much hype, but perhaps we should all just take a breath from reacting, speculating, and watching that wonderful trailer and just "Wait for the show," as Hoyle suggested. It doesn't have the same energy without actually seeing him say it, so check out the video:

Hoyles feels confident the episode will deliver, so we can only hope he's right, as Doctor Who fans have high expectations. There have been theories that this could be a musical episode, especially after Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson sang a bit in the Christmas special.

Personally, I'm hoping to hear more answers on The Doctor and Ruby's connection in being foundlings and them exploring their own origin stories. It feels like the "Timeless Child" arc is going to be fully embraced in this new era, and expand on the fact that The Doctor was never actually from Gallifrey. So then, where does the story start?

We may find out more when Doctor Who premieres its new season on Disney+ beginning on May 11th. As someone who saw some real magic happening in the first episode we saw with Ruby and The Doctor together, I cannot wait to see how Millie Gibson and Ncuti Gatwa kick this season off!