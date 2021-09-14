Paranormal Activity 3
Set in 1988, sisters Katie and Kristi befriend an invisible entity who lives in their home.
Latest about Paranormal Activity 3
The Top 10 October Movie Openings Of All Time Include 3 From This Year
By Mike Reyes
October has been an interesting month to keep an eye on in terms of box office, with three films from this very year making some great strides.
The Highest Grossing Supernatural Horror Movies Of All Time
By Dirk Libbey
IT is one of Stephen King's most popular novels, and the film version has become a massive blockbuster. But where does it stack up on the all-time list of supernatural horror movies?
8 Underrated Horror Movies From The Past 5 Years
By Eric Eisenberg
There are some horror movies from the last five years that were dismissed by critics, but deserved more shrift than they got -- and that's what we're here to talk about today.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.