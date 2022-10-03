Black Panther Is Returning For A Sequel; Celebrate With Unmatched Collectibles On eBay

So far in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) this year, we have followed heroes from Asgard to Eternity in Thor: Love and Thunder, through the looking glass of the Multiverse in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and into the afterlife through Moon Knight. But this November, MCU fans have booked a return trip to Wakanda to see the nation, following the loss of its leader, King T’Challa (rest in power, @chadwickboseman ). Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will show fans the kingdom of Wakanda fighting to protect the nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death, while also introducing new characters that will open new corners of the MCU. And you, as a fan, want to ensure you’re preparing for the return in the best way possible.

Marvel fans need to run (not walk) over to eBay to unearth all sorts of unique, rare, and hard-to-find Black Panther, Namor the Sub-Mariner, and Wakanda collectibles. There’s a rich history that can be explored through collectible toys, comic books and more - all of which mark major historical movements in the evolution of Black Panther over the decades. Here are 11 of the coolest, most rare and hard-to-find Black Panther collectibles on eBay right now that we handpicked for fans like you. Be sure to head over to the eBay marketplace and quickly add these to your growing collection.

Honoring Marvel Cinematic Universe Newcomers

The long-awaited sequel is sure to delight fans as it brings back many iconic characters and introduces new friends and foes, all while paying tribute to one of the franchise’s most beloved heroes.

Fantastic Four #4 Comic: If you want to start researching the origin stories for some of the new characters showing up in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, you are going to have to go all the way back to 1961, when Prince Namor, the Sub-Mariner, showed up in the fourth issue of Fantastic Four. A copy of the 1962 Fantastic Four #4 CGC 5.0 comic book (opens in new tab) is up on eBay right now alongside a diverse selection of comics in a variety of grades.

Invincible Iron Man #7 Comic: Many fans look forward to welcoming Riri Williams, aka Ironheart, into the universe. She is a young inventor who creates her own version of the Iron Man armor, and receives help from Tony Stark via highly developed artificial intelligence. While some of us expected Riri Williams to appear in the Disney+ series Armor Wars, she is instead making her grand debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. We recommend you nab a copy of Invincible Iron Man #7 on eBay to see how this character was originally introduced in the comics.

Marvel Legends Series Black Panther Wakanda Forever Namor Figure: Namor is known for a signature look in the comics over the years. If you were going to try and describe the undersea leader, we’d expect you’d mention the wings on his feet, and the green swim trunks that are part of his classic attire. However, Namor has an updated look in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and it is showcased on the Marvel Legends Namor figurine up on eBay (opens in new tab) now.

Remembering T’Challa

From the moment he was introduced in Joe and Anthony Russo’s Captain America: Civil War, Black Panther has been an on-screen force keeping peace in Wakanda while also contributing to ongoing conflicts against the likes of Zemo (Daniel Bruhl) and Thanos (Josh Brolin). You can find plenty of unique Black Panther collectibles on eBay right now to honor T’Challa.

Fantastic Four #52 Comic: We head back to the realm of Marvel’s first family, The Fantastic Four, to a Silver Age issue that first introduced the character of T’Challa, protector of Wakanda. Both T’Challa and Namor have strong ties to the Fantastic Four, so it’s important that fans head to eBay and search the marketplace’s inventory of Fantastic Four comic books, including this Fantastic Four #52 comic graded 5.0 (opens in new tab).

Funko Pop Marvel #612 Black Panther Exclusive: Back when T’Challa and Wakanda were introduced in 2018’s Black Panther, a slew of rare collectibles became available showcasing different looks on the iconic hero. This particular Funko Pop! Black Panther #612 Bobblehead on eBay (opens in new tab) was only available through the Marvel Collector Corps, featuring stylish purple accents that glow in the dark.

Marvel Legends Series Black Panther Wakanda Forever Black Panther Figure: As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, many beloved heroes must band together to forge a new path for their beloved kingdom. Band your own collection together with this Marvel Legends Series Black Panther figure on eBay (opens in new tab) right now.

Wakanda Forever

The wait for the new Black Panther film is almost over. And while there will only ever be one T'Challa, Wakanda is forever. Below are our selections for any enthusiast looking to expand their collection to honor and celebrate the beloved franchise.

Black Panther #2 Comic: Many fans expect the fierce Princess and Heiress of Wakanda - Shuri - will assume the mantle of the Black Panther by the end of the new movie. The character was originally created by writer Reginald Hudlin and artist John Romita Jr., first appearing in Black Panther vol. 4 #2. In fact, fans can grab this issue, graded 9.8 on eBay (opens in new tab) now.

Marvel Legends Series Black Panther Wakanda Forever Okoye Figure: How about Dora Milaje - the team of women who serve as special forces for the nation of Wakanda? So far in the MCU, the Dora Milaje have been led by Okoye, played on screen by the regal Danai Gurira. And now, thanks to eBay, you can have your own figure of Okoye in your home (opens in new tab) with the click of a button.

Marvel Legends Series Black Panther Wakanda Forever Hatut Zeraze Figure: The upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is expected to introduce a new group of warriors - Hatut Zeraze - secret police officers protecting Wakanda from political opponents. In the comics, the Hatut Zeraze were exiled by T’Challa and formed their own band of mercenaries. In fact, they cut a striking pose in the new Marvel Legends figures that you can find on eBay (opens in new tab) right now.

Marvel Legends Series Black Panther Wakanda Forever Nakia Figure: Nakia, played by Lupita Nyong’o, holds a special place in T’Challa’s heart. And as such, many fans expect Nakia to have a significant impact on Wakanda’s future, so be sure to add this Nakia figure (opens in new tab) on eBay from the Marvel Legends Series to your collection.

Shuri Funko Pop eBay Exclusive: Our final selection for Marvel collectors drops on Monday, October 3. New Funko Pop! collectibles from Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, including the fierce Princess and Heiress of Wakanda - Shuri - will be available exclusively on eBay at: https://www.ebay.com/e/_collectibles/black-panther-100322 (opens in new tab).