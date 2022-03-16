Upcoming Superhero Movies: Marvel, DC And More

If there is one lesson that the past decade has taught us about the state of cinema, it is that superhero movies are, in many ways, the dominant film-going attraction. The anticipation for upcoming Marvel movies as well as upcoming DC movies may be higher than ever considering the insane amount of new films on the bill - and that is just the new 2022 movie releases I am referring to.

There are plenty more comic book movies like those to look forward to in the determinable future. The following is a sneak peak of literally everything you have to look forward to.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Morbius (April 1, 2022)

After reprising Joker in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Jared Leto will become a Marvel character in 2022. The Oscar winner plays the title role of Sony's Morbius, whose attempt to cure his rare disease turns him into a living vampire instead.

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness (May 6, 2022)

Benedict Cumberbatch will engage in much inter-dimensional mingling when he returns as the MCU’s (former) Sorcerer Supreme in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez (Young Avengers’ Miss America), and others are also slated to appear in director Sam Raimi’s exciting return to the comic book genre.

Thor: Love And Thunder (July 8, 2022)

Returning to direct Thor: Love and Thunder is co-writer and star Taika Waititi along with Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, who will take over the role of the MCU’s God of Thunder from Chris Hemsworth. If that is not engaging enough for you, Star-Lord actor Chris Pratt was confirmed as part of the cast along with Christian Bale as Gorr, the God Butcher.

DC League Of Super-Pets (July 29, 2022)

This family film is the second by the animators behind Scoob! from 2020. In DC League of Super-Pets, animals related to famous superheroes (including Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart as Superman’s dog, Krypto, and Batman’s hound, Ace, respectively) team-up to bring criminals to furry justice.

Secret Headquarters (August 5, 2022)

Henry Joost and Ariel Shulman, the directing duo behind the hit documentary Catfish, dove into the superhero genre with Netflix’s Project Power in 2020. They will return to it in 2022 with Secret Headquarters - the story of a boy (The Adam Project’s Walker Scobell) who suspects his father has a secret double life - also starring Loki’s Owen Wilson and fellow MCU actor Michael Peña.

Samaritan (August 26, 2022)

MCU vet Sylvester Stallone (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, specifically) plays a veteran hero brought out of hiding by a young boy (Javon “Wanna” Walton) in Samaritan. The original superhero flick was described as Unbreakable meets Finding Forrester when it was first announced in 2016.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse - Part One (October 7, 2022)

While Black Panther did not take home the Best Picture Oscar in 2019, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse did win Best Animated Feature that year. Now, Shameik Moore is set to voice young webslinger Miles Morales again in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - Part One, the first half of another inter-dimensional adventure , in 2022.

Black Adam (October 21, 2022)

We can easily count on things to get dark in Dwayne Johnson's Shazam! spin-off , Black Adam. Several members of the Justice Society of America will make their DCEU debut in the long-awaited anti-hero solo film as well.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (November 11, 2022)

Tragedy has surrounded Ryan Coogler’s follow-up to his Oscar-winning MCU debut following the death of star Chadwick Boseman in 2020. Potentially, Letitia Wright’s Shuri could inherit the title moniker (per the comics’ continuity) in the highly anticipated sequel , Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which began shooting in June 2021.

Batgirl (2022)

A DCEU solo flick centered on Barbara Gordon’s vigilante origins was originally announced in early 2017 when Joss Whedon was assigned at the helm. Since his exit, Bad Boys For Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah have been tapped to helm the HBO Max exclusive Batgirl starring In the Heights star Leslie Grace in the title role.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Kraven The Hunter (January 23, 2023)

J.C. Chandor, director of Netflix’s Triple Frontier, will helm an origin story about Kraven the Hunter. MCU alum and Kick-Ass star Aaron Taylor-Johnson will play the Russian-born predator , who is famous for going after the biggest game imaginable (namely Spider-Man) and is also the half-brother of the Chameleon , believe it or not.

The Marvels (February 17, 2023)

One of many horror filmmakers turning their sights to comic book flicks is 2021’s Candyman director Nia DaCosta, who will helm The Marvels - the sequel to the Brie Larson-led Captain Marvel from 2019. Teyonah Parris will also reprise her WandaVision role , Monica Rambeau, along with Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan after she debuts on Disney+’s upcoming Ms. Marvel series.

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom (March 17, 2023)

Horror icon James Wan is returning to the director’s chair for an announced sequel to his worldwide, $1 billion DCEU hit Aquaman. Now, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is easily the most anticipated upcoming film starring Jason Momoa, who will reprise the titular role of the Atlantean Justice League member along with Patrick Wilson, Tamuera Morrison, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 5, 2023)

Everyone from your favorite crew of cosmic heroes is returning for writer and director James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - the series’ third and, supposedly, final installment. Even Zoe Saldana is billed to return as Gamora, which begs the question of how her fate from Avengers: Infinity War will be reversed.

Shazam! Fury Of The Gods (June 2, 2023)

Lights Out director David F. Sandberg tried his hand at lighthearted comic book flicks with Shazam! in 2019. He will return for the more earnest-sounding sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods, along with Zachary Levi as the titular alter ego Billy Batson (Asher Angel), along with Adam Brody as the same for Jack Dylan Grazer’s Freddy Freeman.

The Flash (June 23, 2023)

It director Andy Muschietti’s upcoming DCEU film, headlined by Ezra Miller as Barry Allen, is said to be inspired by DC Comics’ “Flashpoint” storyline. In fact, The Flash is taking advantage of the famous arc’s time-altering concepts to bringing both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck back to the role of Batman.

Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania (July 28, 2023)

Destined to be everyone's favorite superhero movie title ever is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which continues the romantic adventures of Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly). Along with Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer reprising their roles, Lovecraft Country’s Jonathan Majors joins the cast as Kang the Conqueror (following his Loki cameo) and Kathryn Newton replaces Emma Fuhrmann as Scott’s daughter , Cassie.

Blue Beetle (August 18, 2023)

The latest iteration of a fan-favorite DC superhero is getting his own movie on HBO Max. Angel Manuel Soto directs Cobra Kai’s Xolo Maridueña in Blue Beetle as Jaime Reyes - a Latino teen who is made into the titular hero by a powerful alien artifact.

Black Canary (2023)

Out of all the great DC characters in Birds of Prey from 2020, Jurnee Smollett arguably made the biggest splash as Black Canary. The performance has earned her an upcoming HBO Max exclusive spin-off movie which Smollett’s Lovecraft Country creator Misha Green is writing.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Wonder Twins (TBA)

A superhero movie that few DC fans expected to see was a solo film that puts the spotlight on Zan and Jayna - better known as the Wonder Twins. Black Adam co-writer Adam Sztykiel is penning the live-action feature film starring the extra-terrestrial siblings, who debuted on the animated Super Friends TV show, exclusively for HBO Max.

Zatanna (TBA)

You could make an argument that Promising Young Woman is a superhero movie and it looks like Warner Bros. and Bad Robot’s J.J. Abrams agreed. They tapped the dark 2020 satire’s Oscar-winning writer and director Emerald Fennell to pen a live-action movie about DC character Zatanna Zatara - a sorcerer with a double life as a stage magician and vigilante.

Fantastic Four (TBA)

A question fans have been begging to have answered is how and when Marvel's first superhero family will finally be inducted into the MCU. Well, quite frankly, we do not know the answer to that, either, but we do know that Marvel’s Fantastic Four reboot is on the way and will be helmed by Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts.

Blade (TBA)

Taking over a role originated onscreen by Wesley Snipes is two-time Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali in Blade. Bringing back the vampire hunter could mark a turning point in the MCU getting a little darker.

Captain America 4 (TBA)

Those who have felt in the dark since Steve Rogers gave up his shield shall not fear for there is a new Cap in town. Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson took up the mantle in the Falcon and the Winter Soldier series finale and it looks like Captain America 4 will see him finally bear the stars and stripes on the big screen.

Green Lantern Corps (TBA)

The DCEU debut of Green Lantern (not counting that Justice League flashback) has been in development for a while. Instead of a story built primarily around one hero, both Hal Jordan and John Stewart will be the central protagonists of Green Lantern Corps… whenever it comes out , that is.

Wonder Woman 3 (TBA)

We should still optimistically anticipate Wonder Woman 3, even if Patty Jenkins claims the modern-day threequel might take a while. Besides, a franchise this popular is bound to eventually become a trilogy - or quadrilogy, technically, if you count the proposed spin-off.

Amazons Spin-Off (TBA)

Patty Jenkins and Geoff Johns reportedly pitched an idea for a film that focuses primarily on the Amazons of Themyscira. It would take place after Gal Gadot’s Diana left the island with Steve Trevor in the first film and set up Wonder Woman 3, but no further developments have materialized yet.

Deadpool 3 (TBA)

Plans for an X-Force spin-off movie were once announced by Ryan Reynolds, but, since the Disney/Fox merger, the Merc with a Mouth will apparently make his MCU debut with a direct third installment. Free Guy and The Adam Project helmer Shawn Levy has been hired to direct and Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are returning to write Deadpool 3, which promises to be R-rated,

Untitled Sony/Marvel Project (TBA)

As for what is going on with Sony’s mouthful of a Spider-Man universe, fellow arachnoid superhero Spider-Woman may soon be getting her own movie. Olivia Wilde has been tapped to direct the currently untitled female-centric project, but there is no word on which specific iteration of the character (Jessica Drew? Gwen Stacy?) it will focus on at the moment.

Madame Web (TBA)

Another "spider woman" who has already had a film of her own in the works for a while is Madame Web, but it looks like the wait will not last too much longer. Dakota Johnson has, reportedly, been cast as the blind, clairvoyant wheelchair user who has been known to be a very helpful guide to Spider-Man whenever he is in need.

Bloodshot 2 (TBA)

Right about the time movie theaters started becoming a rarity in 2020, Bloodshot became the first movie based on a Valiant comic. In November, a direct follow-up with Vin Diesel reprising the title role was announced , giving hope to a new shared universe inspired by the lesser-known publisher.

Harbinger (TBA)

Another Valiant movie adaptation reportedly in the works is Harbinger, based on an “X-Men-esque” property about psionic superhumans, from director Wes Ball of the Maze Runner trilogy fame. The film first went into development under Sony (which made Bloodshot) before switching to Paramount in 2019, putting the future of this proposed shared universe into question.

Shadowman (TBA)

Another movie based on the Valiant comic called Shadowman was greenlit back in 2017 with House Party director Reginald Hudlin and writers J. Michael Straczynski and Adam Simon attached. Not many further developments have been made regarding this movie about a New Orleans man given dark, supernatural abilities.

Green Hornet And Kato (TBA)

Hollywood first adapted The Green Hornet, originally a radio play, for the big screen as a Seth Rogen-led comedy in 2011. Universal Pictures and Amasia Entertainment have reportedly teamed-up for a David Koepp-penned reboot called Green Hornet and Kato (his highly skilled chauffeur and sidekick), which may give it a chance to be a little more earnest.

One-Punch Man (TBA)

The only way to make One-Punch Man into a feature-length film is to make it a comedy and, hopefully, that is the intention of the screenwriting duo behind Venom, who have been tapped by Sony to adapt it. The popular manga-turned-anime itself is a satire on superhero culture as seen through the eyes of a young man bored by his ability to defeat any enemy in one strike.

My Hero Academia (TBA)

Another popular manga that also inspired a popular anime is My Hero Academia, which follows a power-less boy who enrolls in a special school in hopes of learning how to be a superhero. In 2018, Legendary Entertainment purchased the rights to develop a live-action adaptation and no other information regarding the project has come out since.

Mega Man (TBA)

One of Japan’s most popular and longest-running video game franchises is Mega Man, whose titular hero is a robot who fights other mechanical enemies created by a mad scientist. The Batman co-writer Matt Tomlinson is working on a live-action adaptation for Netflix with Project Power and Secret Headquarters directors Ariel Shulman and Henry Joost.

Astro Boy (TBA)

Another popular robotic hero originating from Japan is Astro Boy, who was previously adapted for American audiences into a 2009 animated film. A live-action movie featuring the manga hero was greenlit by New Line Cinema in 2017.

The Toxic Avenger (TBA)

One of the most iconic (and quite nasty) superhero comedies, The Toxic Avenger, has a reboot planned. The original creators of the 1984 Troma release, Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz, will produce the update, starring Peter Dinklage and Elijah Wood with Green Room and Blue Ruin star Macon Blair writing and directing.

Whether you put your stock in the Marvel Universe (or Marvel Multiverse), the DC Universe (or DC Multiverse), or even neither, there is sure to be something hitting the big screen (or small screen) at some point that will satisfy your craving for a fun superhero adventure.